Sutro Biopharma Announces Participation at the 17th Annual World ADC Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (Sutro or the Company) (NASDAQ: STRO), a clinical-stage oncology company pioneering site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced its participation at the 17th Annual World ADC Conference, taking place in San Diego, October 12-15, 2026.

“Sutro's presence at World ADC this year reflects meaningful progress across our pipeline, from a plenary presentation on the early clinical safety and pharmacokinetic profile of STRO-004 to new preclinical insights on STRO-006 and our first wholly-owned dual-payload ADC, STRO-227,” said Hans-Peter Gerber, Ph.D., Sutro's Chief Scientific Officer. “Notably, we look forward to sharing how the design principles that shaped STRO-004, along with our preclinical findings, are translating into its emerging clinical profile. Together, these presentations offer further evidence that our platform has the potential to deliver next-generation ADCs with a wider therapeutic index for complex targets and the ability to overcome resistance to single-payload ADCs.”

Presentation/Panel Discussion Details:

Next-Generation High DAR TOPO1i x DDRi Dual-Payload ADCs to Improve Efficacy, Overcome Resistance & Enhance Safety Presenter: Krishna Bajjuri, Ph.D. Date/Time: October 12, 2026, 12:30PM PT





Plenary Session: Unveiling the Early Clinical Safety & PK Profile of STRO-004 to Understand How Enhanced Design & Preclinical Characterization Links to Differentiated ADC Clinical Performance



Presenter: Daniel Calarese, Ph.D. Date/Time: October 13, 2026, 9:30AM PT



Leveraging Novel Payload MoAs & Combinations to Differentiate ADC Mechanisms & Combat Patient Resistance (Discovery Chemistry morning and afternoon sessions) Sutro Participant (Chair): Krishna Bajjuri, Ph.D. Date/Time: October 13, 2026, 11:00AM to 4:00PM PT



Driving Clinical Success With STRO-006: Breaking Down Insights From PDX Response & Translational Biomarkers Presenter: Alice Yam, Ph.D. Date/Time: October 13, 2026, 12:00PM PT





Panel: Building the Next Generation of ADC Linkers & Payloads: What do Innovators Need from Development & Manufacturing Partners?



Sutro Participant: Alice Yam, Ph.D. Date/Time: October 13, 2026, 5:45PM PT







Breaking Down Preclinical Characterization of STRO-227 Dual Payload ADC to Evaluate Efficacy & Safety in ADC Resistance Models Presenter: Daniel Calarese, Ph.D. Date/Time: October 14, 2026, 2:30PM PT







Following the event, the content will be made available in the Scientific Publications section of Sutro Biopharma’s website at www.sutrobio.com.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a next-generation antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) platform designed to deliver single- and dual-payload ADCs that enable meaningful breakthroughs for patients with cancer. By fully optimizing the antibody, linker, and payload, Sutro’s cell-free platform produces ADCs that are engineered to improve drug exposure, reduce side effects, and expand the range of treatable tumor types. With unique capabilities in dual-payload ADCs, Sutro aims to overcome treatment resistance and redefine what’s possible in cancer therapy. The Company’s pipeline of single- and dual-payload ADCs targets large oncology markets with limited treatment options and significant need for improved therapies.

For more information, follow Sutro on social media @Sutrobio or visit www.sutrobio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, anticipated preclinical and clinical development activities; timing of announcements of IND submissions, trial initiation, clinical results, and other regulatory filings; outcome of discussions with regulatory authorities; potential benefits, efficacy and safety profile of the Company’s product candidates and platform; potential business development and partnering transactions; potential market opportunities for the Company’s product candidates; the positioning of the Company’s product candidates in the competitive landscape; the timing and receipt of anticipated future milestone and royalty payments; and the Company’s expected cash runway. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future events, results, actions, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and the timing and results of biotechnology development and potential regulatory approval is inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including risks and uncertainties related to the Company’s ability to advance its product candidates, the receipt and timing of potential regulatory designations, approvals and commercialization of product candidates, the market size for the Company’s product candidates to be smaller than anticipated, clinical trial sites, supply chain and manufacturing facilities, the Company’s ability to obtain, maintain and recognize the benefits of certain designations received by product candidates, the timing and results of preclinical and clinical trials, the Company’s ability to fund development activities and achieve development goals, the Company’s ability to protect intellectual property, the Company’s commercial collaborations with third parties, the impact of health pandemics, tariffs, regional geopolitical conflicts, changes in interest rates, inflation, potential uncertainty with respect to the debt ceiling and government shutdowns, and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in documents the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Investor Contact

Emily White

Sutro Biopharma

(650) 823-7681

ewhite@sutrobio.com

Media Contact

Amy Bonanno

Lyra Strategic Advisory

abonanno@lyraadvisory.com