Sunflower Therapeutics Announces an Exclusive Sales Representation Agreement with Optimal Biotech Group

Customers in California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, and British Columbia Can Now Purchase the Daisy Petal™

MEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunflower Therapeutics (Sunflower), a public benefit corporation transforming global access to protein manufacturing capacity for diverse applications, announced today its exclusive sales representation agreement with Optimal Biotech Group, an authorized manufacturer’s sales representative serving the biotechnology and pharmaceutical market for Northern California and the Pacific Northwest, including British Columbia. Located in one of the largest biotech hubs in the world, Optimal Biotech Group is Sunflower’s first commercial representative established in the United States and Canada, marking a significant step in the company’s ongoing product commercialization.

"The commercial launch of the Daisy Petal™ marks an exciting milestone for Sunflower Therapeutics," said Dave Bianchi, Director of Commercial Operations at Sunflower Therapeutics. "We’re proud to bring our innovative protein manufacturing solutions to the U.S. market and partner with Optimal Biotech Group as we extend the reach of our technologies and deliver new capabilities to biomanufacturers across the West Coast Region.”

Sunflower’s innovative Daisy Petal™ perfusion fermentation system is a breakthrough technology that uses a single-use assembly designed specifically for intuitive installation and a simple user experience. The system’s hardware and controls are engineered and optimized for in-vessel perfusion utilizing a disposable stirred tank reactor outfitted with a unique in-vessel perfusion device that enables greater volumetric productivity from the bench through scale-up manufacturing. With this approach, the system boasts space-time yield benefits five-to-ten times greater compared to traditional fed-batch methods for the production of diverse proteins.

“Optimal Biotech Group is thrilled to collaborate with Sunflower Therapeutics on their groundbreaking in-vessel perfusion technology, enabling continuous biomass feeding, fluid harvesting, and cell retention — all within a controlled, healthy bioreactor environment,” said Phil Charnas, VP Business Development, Optimal Biotech.

Sunflower’s bioprocessing software suite, compliant with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), includes HelianthOS™, Nursery™, and Harvest™. These tools enable walkaway automation of fermentation processes, easy to develop recipes that require no coding and secure storage of process data generated by the Daisy Petal™ System. Together, these three elements provide a cohesive ecosystem that enables efficient and intuitive operations throughout an entire campaign.

To learn more about the Daisy Petal™, connect with Optimal Biotech Group at https://optimalbiotech.com/product-tag/sunflower-therapeutics/.

About Sunflower Therapeutics

Sunflower Therapeutics is a unique biotech with a mission to transform bioeconomies worldwide by creating accessible solutions for protein product development and commercial manufacturing. Using our core technologies – an efficient host, data-driven methods and Contract Research Organization (CRO) services for process development, and continuous biomanufacturing equipment – our team aims to democratize bioprocessing.

About Optimal Biotech Group

Optimal Biotech Group is a trusted sales channel partner for California and the Pacific Northwest. We specialize in process analytical technologies and single use solutions for upstream bioprocessing. Our goal is to provide seamless process measurement solutions that integrate smoothly with your R&D, pilot, and manufacturing operations, helping your business develop life-saving human biotherapeutics.

Media:

Greenough Communications

Tiffany Keenan

VP of Healthcare and Life Sciences

sunflowertx@greenoughagency.com