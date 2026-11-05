Summit Therapeutics Reports Financial Results and Operational Progress for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

Recent $2 Billion Strategic Equity Investment in Summit by AstraZeneca and Summit’s Expanding Network of Clinical Collaborations Underscore Confidence in Ivonescimab’s Potential

Ivonescimab Global Clinical Development Program Continues to Grow with New Studies in Bladder and Kidney Cancers

Ivonescimab Regimens Demonstrate Statistically Significant Overall Survival Benefits Versus Pembrolizumab in PD-L1–Positive Advanced NSCLC and Versus Durvalumab Plus Chemotherapy in Biliary Tract Cancer in Akeso’s Phase III Studies Conducted in China

Summit Closes Third Quarter with $629.8 Million in Cash and Investments and Received $2.0 Billion from AstraZeneca in Connection with an Equity Investment Post Third Quarter

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$SMMT--Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) today reported its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2026, and provided an update on clinical and operational progress.

“This quarter marked a period of meaningful momentum for Summit, highlighted by AstraZeneca’s $2 billion strategic equity investment and the expansion of our network of clinical collaborations with AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo, and several others,” said Robert W. Duggan, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Summit. “These commitments underscore ever growing confidence in ivonescimab’s potential across a broad range of solid tumors.”

“Our global clinical development program for ivonescimab continues to broaden, with the announcement of ivonescimab combination collaborations with Datroway® and sone-ve, alongside new studies in bladder cancer with HARMONi-GU1, in biliary tract cancer with EA2251, and in kidney cancer with SMT112-216 and Arcus’ ARC-20 platform study,” said Dr. Maky Zanganeh, President and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Summit. “We are encouraged by the statistically significant overall survival results recently presented from Akeso’s HARMONi-2 study in PD-L1–positive advanced NSCLC and HARMONi-GI1 study in BTC, and we look forward to the upcoming initial HARMONi-3 data in first-line squamous NSCLC.”

Clinical & Operational Updates

Clinical and operational progress continues with ivonescimab, a novel, potentially first-in-class investigational bispecific antibody combining the effects of immunotherapy via a blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis effects associated with blocking VEGF into a single molecule:

Summit in-licensed ivonescimab from Akeso Inc. in January 2023. In total, over 5,000 patients have been treated with ivonescimab in clinical studies globally, and over 100,000 patients have been treated in the commercial setting with ivonescimab in China, as noted and updated by Akeso. Summit has exclusive rights to develop and commercialize ivonescimab in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Japan, while Akeso retains development and commercialization rights for remaining territories, including China.

Summit is currently developing ivonescimab in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), colorectal cancer (CRC), urothelial carcinoma (UC), and renal cell carcinoma (RCC), specifically conducting multiregional Phase II or Phase III clinical trials in the following proposed indications or settings: HARMONi (Phase III): ivonescimab combined with chemotherapy in patients with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-mutated, locally advanced or metastatic non-squamous NSCLC who were previously treated with a third-generation EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI); HARMONi-3 (Phase III): ivonescimab combined with chemotherapy in patients with first-line metastatic NSCLC, with two distinct cohorts to be analyzed separately for squamous tumors and non-squamous tumors; HARMONi-7 (Phase III): ivonescimab monotherapy in patients with first-line metastatic NSCLC whose tumors have high PD-L1 expression; HARMONi-GI3 (Phase III): ivonescimab combined with chemotherapy in patients with first-line unresectable metastatic CRC; HARMONi-GU1 (Phase II / III): ivonescimab plus the antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) enfortumab vedotin (EV) in previously untreated patients with first-line metastatic UC; and SMT112-216 (Phase II): multiple ivonescimab-based combination treatment regimens in first line patients with metastatic clear cell RCC (ccRCC) (SMT112-216 is also referred to as AK112-216 in China).



HARMONi

In January 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted for filing Summit's Biologics License Application (BLA) seeking approval for ivonescimab in combination with chemotherapy in patients with EGFR-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-squamous NSCLC who have received prior EGFR TKI therapy. The BLA was submitted based on the results of the global Phase III HARMONi trial. The FDA provided a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal action date of November 14, 2026. The HARMONi study has dual primary endpoints: progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS). HARMONi met its PFS primary endpoint, becoming the first global Phase III study of an immunotherapy-based regimen to show a statistically significant PFS improvement in this setting. In the primary analysis for OS, ivonescimab in combination with chemotherapy showed a positive trend without achieving a statistically significant result. As previously disclosed, the FDA noted that a statistically significant OS benefit is necessary to support marketing authorization in this setting. Considering the safety and efficacy profile of the current FDA-approved options for patients in this setting – none of which have demonstrated a statistically significant OS benefit – as well as the continued positive, regionally consistent data of this Phase III multiregional study, and discussions with key opinion leaders and physicians who have administered ivonescimab to patients, Summit believes that ivonescimab is a potential treatment option with a favorable benefit-risk profile.

In September 2026, updated OS results from HARMONi were presented

HARMONi-3

Enrollment in both the squamous and non-squamous NSCLC cohorts of the global HARMONi-3 study is complete. The number of PFS events needed in the squamous cohort for the primary analysis is expected to be reached in the fourth quarter of 2026, and a planned early interim analysis for OS is expected to take place in conjunction with the primary PFS analysis. An interim analysis for OS independent of PFS is planned for the first half of 2027. For the non-squamous cohort, the number of events needed to conduct the PFS analysis is expected to be reached in the first half of 2027.

HARMONi-7

Summit's global Phase III HARMONi-7 trial continues to enroll, with enrollment expected to be completed in 2027. In September 2026, interim OS data for HARMONi-2, an Akeso-sponsored Phase III study evaluating ivonescimab monotherapy in a similar setting to Summit’s HARMONi-7 trial, was presented



HARMONi-GI3

Summit is continuing to enroll the HARMONi-GI3 study, which is expected to include 900 patients. The enrollment rate has exceeded initial estimations and is currently expected to complete in Q3 2027.

HARMONi-GU1

In August 2026, the company announced

SMT112-216

In October 2026, Summit announced

Additional Ivonescimab Development Updates

In September 2026, Summit entered

Additionally in September 2026, the company executed

In October 2026, Summit announced

In October 2026, HARMONi-GI1, an Akeso-sponsored Phase III study evaluating ivonescimab plus chemotherapy in patients with BTC, was presented

Summit plans to continue further expansion of the global clinical development program for ivonescimab, including additional Phase III studies, in additional settings and tumor types. The company will continue to provide more details in the coming months with respect to additional Phase III studies evaluating ivonescimab beyond NSCLC, CRC, UC, RCC, BTC, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).

In addition to the multiregional studies conducted and sponsored by Summit, Akeso is enrolling several single-region Phase III studies exclusively in China in multiple indications outside of NSCLC, including BTC, TNBC, HNSCC, small cell lung cancer, CRC, and pancreatic cancer.

Summit’s clinical trial collaborations continue to progress as planned.

In the second quarter of 2025, the company announced In the first quarter of 2026, Summit announced In the first quarter of 2026, the company announced In July 2026, Summit announced In September 2026, as noted above, Summit announced a clinical collaboration with AstraZeneca to evaluate ivonescimab in combination with sone-ve in certain gastrointestinal cancer settings. In October 2026, as noted above, Summit announced In October, 2026, Summit announced

Clinical trial collaborations and investigator sponsored trials (ISTs) with leading academic organizations, including MD Anderson Cancer Center, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and Dana Farber Cancer Institute, among others, continue to progress and expand evaluating ivonescimab in solid tumors. Summit has agreed to support more than 65 ISTs, of which 26 have started and are actively enrolling.

Financial Highlights

On October 5, 2026, AstraZeneca completed a $2.0 billion strategic equity investment in Summit. The equity investment will support continued acceleration of the development of ivonescimab. Pursuant to the terms of the Securities Purchase Agreement entered into by Summit and AstraZeneca, AstraZeneca purchased an aggregate of approximately 108,955 shares of preferred stock convertible into shares of common stock of Summit at a 1:1,000 ratio. The investment by AstraZeneca totaled $2.0 billion. At the conversion ratio, the investment represents a common stock price equal to $18.36, representing a premium over the closing trading price on the day the investment was announced. For additional details on the financial terms, please refer to the Summit press release issued on September 28, 2026.

Third quarter 2026 financial highlights are as follows:

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Short-term Investments

Aggregate cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $629.8 million and $713.4 million at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.

During the third quarter of 2026, the company raised $94.1 million in gross proceeds through its ATM facility.

GAAP and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

GAAP operating expenses were $214.6 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $234.2 million for the same period of the prior year. The decrease in GAAP operating expenses was due to the decrease in stock-based compensation expense of $83.1 million primarily related to the modification to the company's performance-based stock option awards during the second quarter of 2025, offset by an increase primarily in R&D expenses driven by the expansion of clinical studies and development costs related to ivonescimab.

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $166.9 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $103.4 million for the same period of the prior year. The increase in Non-GAAP operating expenses was primarily driven by the expansion of clinical studies and development costs related to ivonescimab.

GAAP and Non-GAAP Research and Development (R&D) Expenses

GAAP R&D expenses were $169.1 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $131.1 million for the same period of the prior year. The increase was driven by the expansion of clinical studies and development costs related to ivonescimab, offset by the decrease in stock-based compensation expense of $16.7 million primarily related to the modification to the company's performance-based stock option awards during the second quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $145.2 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $90.5 million for the same period of the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by the expansion of clinical studies and development costs related to ivonescimab.

GAAP and Non-GAAP General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses

GAAP G&A expenses were $45.5 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $103.1 million for the same period of the prior year. The decrease was due to the decrease in stock-based compensation expense of $66.4 million primarily related to the modification to the company's performance-based stock option awards during the second quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP G&A expenses were $21.7 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $12.9 million for the same period of the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by the expansion of infrastructure and our headcount to support the development of ivonescimab.

GAAP and Non-GAAP Net Loss

GAAP net loss in the third quarter of 2026 and 2025 was $208.4 million or $(0.26) per basic and diluted share, and $231.8 million or $(0.31) per basic and diluted share, respectively.

Non-GAAP net loss in the third quarter of 2026 and 2025 was $160.7 million or $(0.20) per basic and diluted share, and $101.0 million or $(0.13) per basic and diluted share, respectively.

Summit Therapeutics Update Conference Call

Given the FDA's November 14 PDUFA goal action date for the pending BLA, Summit plans to host a conference call and webcast following the FDA's action. Following the FDA’s action and prior to the call, Summit will issue a press release with the conference call details, including dial-in information, which will also be posted on the Investor Relations section of Summit's website, www.smmttx.com. Slides will be displayed during the live webcast, and all interested parties are encouraged to listen in. An archived replay will be available on the website shortly after the call.

About Ivonescimab

Ivonescimab, known as SMT112 in Summit’s license territories, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Japan, and as AK112 outside of Summit’s license territories, is a novel, potential first-in-class investigational bispecific antibody combining the effects of immunotherapy via a blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis effects associated with blocking VEGF into a single molecule. By design, ivonescimab displays unique cooperative binding to each of its intended targets with multifold higher affinity to PD-1 when in the presence of VEGF.

This design is intended to differentiate ivonescimab as there is potentially higher expression (presence) of both PD-1 and VEGF in tumor tissue and the tumor microenvironment (TME) as compared to normal tissue in the body. Summit believes ivonescimab’s specifically engineered tetravalent structure (four binding sites) enables higher avidity (accumulated strength of multiple binding interactions) in the TME (Zhong, et al, iScience, 2025). This tetravalent structure, the intentional novel design of the molecule, and bringing these two targets into a single bispecific antibody with cooperative binding qualities have the potential to direct ivonescimab to the tumor tissue versus healthy tissue. The intent of this design, together with a half-life of 6 to 7 days after the first dose (Zhong, et al, iScience, 2025) increasing to approximately 10 days at steady state dosing, is to improve upon previously established efficacy thresholds, side effects, and safety profiles associated with prior approved drugs to these targets.

Contact Summit Investor Relations:

Nathan LiaBraaten

Senior Director, Investor Relations

Tracy Jones

Director, Media & Public Relations

investors@smmttx.com

media@smmttx.com