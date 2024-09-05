Subtle Medical Awarded Phase II Funding for SBIR Grant to Expand SubtleSYNTH™ Technology to Brain Imaging

The news comes on the heels of SubtleSYNTH receiving FDA clearance of SubtleSYNTH™ for Spine STIRs

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Subtle Medical, a leader in AI-powered medical imaging solutions, is proud to announce that it has been awarded Phase II funding of its NIH SBIR grant to further develop and expand its innovative SubtleSYNTH™ technology. This new phase of funding will focus on extending SubtleSYNTH’s capabilities to brain imaging, building on the technology’s success in generating synthetic STIR images for spine imaging.

SubtleSYNTH™ recently achieved a significant milestone by receiving FDA clearance for generating synthetic STIR images (SynthSTIRs) from already-acquired T1 and T2 weighted contrasts in spinal imaging. This clearance marks a critical advancement in the field of MRI, offering zero acquisition time for SynthSTIRs while maintaining clinical quality comparable to conventional STIR images. SubtleSYNTH™ is the latest addition to Subtle Medical’s suite of AI-driven solutions, which includes the FDA-cleared SubtleMR™ and SubtlePET™ software.

The Phase II SBIR grant funding will enable Subtle Medical to expand the SubtleSYNTH™ technology into brain imaging, addressing a significant unmet need in the field. By leveraging deep learning to generate high-quality synthetic images without additional scan time, SubtleSYNTH™ aims to improve the efficiency and accuracy of MRI procedures, benefiting both patients and the imaging institutions that serve them who experience procedure backlogs, long wait times, and challenges staying on schedule.

“We are thrilled to receive Phase II funding for the expansion of our SubtleSYNTH™ technology,” said Ajit Shankaranarayanan, Chief Product Officer at Subtle Medical. “This grant not only validates the scientific merit of our approach but also empowers us to push the boundaries of what is possible in medical imaging. With FDA clearance for spine imaging and the support of the NIH, we are well-positioned to bring this transformative technology to brain imaging, further enhancing the speed, quality, and safety of MRI exams.”

Subtle Medical’s SubtleSYNTH™ technology has been widely recognized for its potential to revolutionize MRI imaging by reducing scan times and improving workflow efficiency. The recent FDA clearance for spine STIRs and the new Phase II SBIR grant funding underscore the company’s commitment to advancing medical imaging through innovative AI solutions.

About Subtle Medical

Subtle Medical is a global leader in AI-powered technology for faster, safer, and smarter medical imaging. The company’s cutting-edge solutions for faster imaging optimize radiology workflows, improving productivity and patient experience. Subtle Medical has been recognized as a CB Insights GenAI 50 company and has been named to the CB Insights Top AI 100 and Digital Health 150 lists multiple times. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, Subtle Medical is transforming the future of healthcare. For more information, please visitor email

