Study Reveals Dog Owners and Veterinarians See Challenges in Treating Allergic Skin Disease, Highlighting a Need for a Targeted Rapid Onset Treatment for Dogs of All Ages

Efficacy and safety are top preferences when selecting antipruritic treatments, but dog owners and veterinarians want options that are easier to administer, more affordable and improve compliance

RAHWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merck Animal Health, known as MSD Animal Health outside of the United States and Canada, a division of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA (NYSE:MRK), today announced results from a new global survey of dog owners and veterinarians revealing challenges and pain points associated with diagnosing the underlying cause of allergic skin disease in dogs and its treatment. According to Pet Owner and Vet Perspectives on Canine Pruritus: A Global Survey, about one-third of canine patients seen by U.S. veterinarians have itchy skin or allergic skin disease (27% of global canine patients) and about two in five dogs with skin conditions are newly diagnosed (U.S. and global).

Both dog owners and veterinarians feel fatigued and burdened by canine allergic skin disease, with 34% of U.S. dog owners reporting a notable negative impact on their own quality of life (31% globally). Additionally, 43% of dog owners who have dogs with itchy skin in the U.S. (39% globally) indicated a significant negative impact on the dog's quality of life. In fact, 86% of U.S. dog owners (90% globally) who have taken their dog with scratchy/itchy skin to the vet have discussed their dog’s itch with their vet with 61% of those dog owners specifically making the appointments with their veterinarian to discuss their pet’s itchy skin (60% globally). The survey also revealed that both dog owners and veterinarians have difficulty finding an effective treatment, with 28% of U.S. dog owners and 36% of U.S. veterinarians having switched therapies used to treat allergic skin disease in the last year (compared to globally 29% and 41%, respectively).

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“Allergic skin disease is one of the most common clinical signs among dogs of all ages. Knowing that many dog owners and veterinarians are managing dogs with allergic skin disease, we wanted to understand the challenges they are facing when it comes to diagnosis, treatment, and compliance,” said Linda Horspool, BVMS, PhD, DipECVPT, FRCVS, Director Scientific Marketing Affairs, Global Marketing Companion Animals, Merck Animal Health. “We found that while veterinarians and owners both experience frustrations when communicating with one another about diagnosing the underlying cause of allergic skin disease and treatment plans, both parties have the same goal of finding a solution that is effective, safe and starts working fast.”

The insights from 1,710 dog owners and 1,413 veterinarians across 11 countries (8 countries for dog owners) revealed notable differences in their preferences, priorities and motivations for treating allergic skin disease in dogs. The findings underscore that dog owners and veterinarians both prioritize improving the quality of life of patients, but there are gaps in communication about the underlying cause of allergic skin disease, what to expect, the treatment selected, and how compliance impacts efficacy.

Key Findings

When selecting antipruritic therapies for their dogs, the top three features U.S. owners look for are efficacy, safety and specifically targeting itch.

When asked to select the features they felt are most important in a treatment for their itchy dog, owners in the U.S. and globally ranked effectiveness for itch as most important, safety profile as second most important and targeted for itch as third most important in the highest tier of importance. Globally and in the U.S. veterinarians ranked effectiveness and rapid onset as the most important features.



When asked to select the features they felt are most important in a treatment for their itchy dog, owners in the U.S. and globally ranked effectiveness for itch as most important, safety profile as second most important and targeted for itch as third most important in the highest tier of importance. Globally and in the U.S. veterinarians ranked effectiveness and rapid onset as the most important features. Despite listing safety and efficacy as a feature of most importance, antihistamines and corticosteroids use remains high

In dogs, antihistamines can cause drowsiness or hyperactivity, long-term or high-dose corticosteroids can lead to serious issues like immune suppression, vomiting, diarrhea, and Cushing's disease. Yet, 41% of U.S. dog owners report having used antihistamines to treat canine allergic skin disease in the last year (27% globally), while 23% report using corticosteroids (19% globally). Fifteen percent report using JAK inhibitors (11% globally), and 8% report using monoclonal antibodies (11% globally), which typically have fewer safety concerns and side effects. i



In dogs, antihistamines can cause drowsiness or hyperactivity, long-term or high-dose corticosteroids can lead to serious issues like immune suppression, vomiting, diarrhea, and Cushing's disease. Yet, 41% of U.S. dog owners report having used antihistamines to treat canine allergic skin disease in the last year (27% globally), while 23% report using corticosteroids (19% globally). Fifteen percent report using JAK inhibitors (11% globally), and 8% report using monoclonal antibodies (11% globally), which typically have fewer safety concerns and side effects. Veterinarians and dog owners in the U.S. stopped using antipruritic treatment for the same top reasons – lack of efficacy and safety concerns.

For U.S. dog owners, the top reasons they discontinued use of antipruritic treatment were because the product was not as effective as they’d like it to be (32%), the product was too costly/expensive (28%), they had safety concerns (21%), and one dose did not last long enough (21%). For U.S. veterinarians, 44% cited poor efficacy, 38% cited less targeted treatment, and 28% cited poor safety profile. While U.S. dog owners and veterinarians were aligned, global dog owners differed with top reasons being poor efficacy (22%), slow to start (20%), and my dog did not enjoy receiving it (18%). Globally, veterinarians also most frequently cited poor efficacy (46%), less targeted treatment (31%), and poor safety profile (27%).



For U.S. dog owners, the top reasons they discontinued use of antipruritic treatment were because the product was not as effective as they’d like it to be (32%), the product was too costly/expensive (28%), they had safety concerns (21%), and one dose did not last long enough (21%). For U.S. veterinarians, 44% cited poor efficacy, 38% cited less targeted treatment, and 28% cited poor safety profile. While U.S. dog owners and veterinarians were aligned, global dog owners differed with top reasons being poor efficacy (22%), slow to start (20%), and my dog did not enjoy receiving it (18%). Globally, veterinarians also most frequently cited poor efficacy (46%), less targeted treatment (31%), and poor safety profile (27%). Both veterinarians and dog owners were motivated to start using a treatment that was easier to administer and improved compliance.

U.S. dog owners who started a new treatment cited top factors for starting the treatment as recommended by veterinary staff (40%), safer for my dog (38%), and easier to administer or apply to my dog (35%). Reasons why U.S. veterinarians started recommending a treatment were: better efficacy (46%), innovative treatment that adds to the toolbox (44%), better client compliance (28%), more targeted treatment (26%) and price (26%). Globally, dog owners cited recommended by my vet (32%), easier to administer or apply to my dog (32%), and safer for my dog (31%). Globally, veterinarians cited better efficacy (48%), innovative treatment that adds to the toolbox (36%), more targeted treatment (32%),faster onset of action (27%) and better client compliance (26%).



U.S. dog owners who started a new treatment cited top factors for starting the treatment as recommended by veterinary staff (40%), safer for my dog (38%), and easier to administer or apply to my dog (35%). Reasons why U.S. veterinarians started recommending a treatment were: better efficacy (46%), innovative treatment that adds to the toolbox (44%), better client compliance (28%), more targeted treatment (26%) and price (26%). Globally, dog owners cited recommended by my vet (32%), easier to administer or apply to my dog (32%), and safer for my dog (31%). Globally, veterinarians cited better efficacy (48%), innovative treatment that adds to the toolbox (36%), more targeted treatment (32%),faster onset of action (27%) and better client compliance (26%). Some available treatments come with a cost burden. When asked about unmet needs in current antipruritic treatments, the majority of veterinarians said there was a gap in cost effective, more affordable options.

52% of U.S. veterinarians and 46% of veterinarians globally said the top unmet need for canine antipruritic treatment is more cost-effective options. Additionally, about 1 in 10 veterinarians globally (6% of U.S. veterinarians) said medication for dogs 6 months of age or older was an unmet need. 13% of dogs with allergic skin conditions seen by veterinarians worldwide were 6–11 months old (9% in the US) and therefore too young to receive a JAK inhibitor that is approved for dogs 12 months and older.



52% of U.S. veterinarians and 46% of veterinarians globally said the top unmet need for canine antipruritic treatment is more cost-effective options. Additionally, about 1 in 10 veterinarians globally (6% of U.S. veterinarians) said medication for dogs 6 months of age or older was an unmet need. 13% of dogs with allergic skin conditions seen by veterinarians worldwide were 6–11 months old (9% in the US) and therefore too young to receive a JAK inhibitor that is approved for dogs 12 months and older. Additional global qualitative findings suggest that both dog owners and veterinarians desire better communication and understanding of treatment plans and disease progression/ what to expect.

Interviews with 60 veterinarians and 25 dog owners from across five countries including the U.S. revealed key themes around the allergic skin disease journey. The chronic nature and variability of the condition make it difficult to manage from patient to patient, leading to veterinarian fatigue. Veterinarians also reported that pet owners have a misunderstanding of the chronic nature of allergic skin disease and how treatments work, causing compliance to suffer. Meanwhile, pet owners shared that they try to create a routine, but some are forced to spread out doses to counteract costs. Many owners also reported not receiving enough information or instruction from their veterinarian.

Study Methodology

This quantitative study collected data through an online survey administered by a professional market research organization, adhering to global market research guidelines and codes of conduct. The study captured data from a representative sample of 1,413 companion animal veterinarians across 11 countries: the US, Canada, Australia, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Spain, and Poland. Data was also captured among a representative sample of 1,710 dog owners across 8 countries: the US, Canada, Australia, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, and Spain.

Qualifying dog owner participants were 18+ years of age, owned 1–4 dogs and were primary or shared decision makers regarding their dog’s healthcare. They had to own a dog that has exhibited or been treated for signs of atopic/allergic dermatitis in the past 12 months (includes both diagnosed and undiagnosed dogs). To reduce bias, participants affiliated with animal health companies or market research firms were excluded. The study targeted a representative sample of owner demographics, including geography, gender, age and household income. The survey took approximately 24 minutes to complete and was conducted from 20 February to 16 April 2025. Qualified respondents were asked about their dog’s condition, diagnosis, and impact of the disease, followed by a series of questions assessing treatment use, frequency of treatment, and perception of treatments. They were also asked to provide their thoughts on factors driving them to select a treatment, and factors that identify an ideal treatment, also to provide their opinions on a potential new product concept for allergic skin conditions. If a respondent had multiple dogs, they were asked to focus on the dog that has exhibited or been treated for signs of atopic/allergic dermatitis in the past 12 months.

Qualifying veterinarian participants were full-time veterinarians who personally see itchy/pruritic dogs including atopic dermatitis cases, had been practicing veterinary medicine for 2–40 years, were primary/co-decision makers regarding products recommended or prescribed at their practices.

The study targeted a representative mix of participant demographics, such as gender and age, and practice demographics, such as location, size and ownership type (corporate versus independent). Participants were excluded if they were competitively employed or serving in an advisory capacity to animal health, market research and/or pharmaceutical companies. The survey was fielded from 4 November 2024 to 13 January 2025 and took approximately 38 minutes to complete. Qualified participants answered questions assessing their canine patient load with the disease, their approach to treatment of allergic skin conditions, their perceptions of treatments, and the key factors that drive their selection of treatments. They were also asked to provide their opinions on a potential new product concept for allergic skin conditions.

Responses were collected and reviewed in an anonymized format. Open, free-text responses were grouped according to subject. Analysis consisted of descriptive analytics.

About Merck Animal Health

Merck Animal Health, a division of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA, is a global animal health business committed to The Science of Healthier Animals™. For more than 130 years, we have pioneered groundbreaking science. Today, we are driven by continuous innovation to develop breakthrough medicines, vaccines and technology. Rooted in direct experience on the farm and in the clinic, we work hand in hand with our customers every step of the way. Our singular focus is to empower those who care for animals, helping them manage their vital responsibility with confidence. Because when it comes to animal health, no one sees it like we do. For more information, visit www.merck-animal-health.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

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i Sousa CA. Glucocorticoids in veterinary dermatology. In: Bonagura JD, Twedt DC, eds. Kirk's Current Veterinary Therapy. 14th ed. St Louis, MO: Saunders Elsevier; 2009:400-404.

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