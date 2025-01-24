Study Published in Journal of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Anesthesia Finds Accuryn Monitoring System Detects Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) in Cardiac Surgery Patients 33 Hours Earlier than Standard Serum Creatine Criteria

Advanced monitoring technology is critical as the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) will begin requiring hospitals to report all incidences of AKI as a key indicator of patient safety

Some cardiothoracic surgeons and other select specialties will also be required to participate in a CMS pilot alternative payment program designed to hold acute care hospitals responsible for the cost and care of patients who have undergone certain surgeries

HAYWARD, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A study published in the Journal of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Anesthesia, analyzes the effectiveness of the FDA-cleared Accuryn Monitoring System to monitor kidney function, reduce the risks associated with catheter-associated urinary tract infections, and streamline nurse workflow. The current study of 522 cardiac surgery patients across nine sites represents a subanalysis of the Accuryn Registry , an observational, multicenter study designed to evaluate the sensitivity, specificity, and advanced diagnosis time for acute kidney injury (AKI) provided by the Accuryn Alert system following cardiac surgery as compared to diagnosis based on routine serum creatine (SCr) measurements. The analyses demonstrate that Accuryn AKI Alerts diagnosed AKI, on average, 33 hours earlier than SCr (Stage 2 AKI).

Although not often reported, Cardiac Surgery-Associated Acute Kidney Injury is a common postoperative complication that affects approximately 40% of patients1, leading to increased mortality, extended hospital stays, and increased costs of care. Overall, approximately 42% of patients admitted to the ICU will suffer from AKI2, and it’s estimated that the extra costs associated with AKI are between $26,000 and $69,000 per patient1. AKI accounts for approximately 300,000 deaths per year3. In cardiac surgery and other postoperative patients, excessive amounts of fluids administered can lead to SCr dilution, leaving clinicians with an inaccurate assessment on the patient’s kidney function. Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) guidelines for AKI recommend initiating various supportive measures known as the kidney care bundle in patients at high risk in order to prevent the incidence and progression of AKI. However, this is reliant on early diagnosis of AKI.

“We’re really pleased this study of over 500 patients confirms that the Accuryn Monitoring System can help detect acute kidney injury (AKI) hours before current standard criteria,” said Sanjay Banerjee, CEO of Accuryn Medical. “Early identification is vital for clinicians to optimize treatment plans and potentially improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs. In addition, this technology will become even more important as recent CMS policy changes take effect, requiring hospitals to report additional data on AKI, which it classifies as reportable hospital harm.”

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) recently identified AKI as a key indicator of patient safety, and will begin requiring hospitals to report on all incidences of AKI as reportable hospital harm. CMS is also initiating a pilot alternative payment program to promote better care coordination and optimal long-term health outcomes for patients. This program, called the Transforming Episode Accountability Model (TEAM), is designed to hospitals responsible for the cost and care of patients who have undergone certain surgeries, including the first 30 days after they leave the hospital. The TEAM will affect cardiothoracic surgeons who perform coronary artery bypass grafts (CABG) and a limited number of other specialties.

The Accuryn team will be attending The 61st STS Annual Meeting on January 24-26 in Los Angeles, CA to raise awareness of cardiac surgery-associated acute kidney injury. To learn more, view the study here or visit the Accuryn team at booth #543.

Accuryn Medical, Inc. is committed to addressing Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) through real-time renal assessment with the Accuryn Monitoring System, which enables early intervention of AKI to reduce preventable mortality and morbidity. The platform technology provides an automated, accurate and consistent flow of data and enables a predictive algorithm for the early detection and treatment of this disease.

