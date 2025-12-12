SUBSCRIBE
Stryker declares an $0.88 per share quarterly dividend

December 12, 2025 | 
1 min read

Portage, Michigan, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share payable January 30, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2025, representing an increase of 4.8% versus the prior year and previous quarter. 

“We remain confident in our ability to deliver strong financial performance, and consistent with our capital allocation priorities we are increasing our dividend to $0.88 per share,” said Kevin Lobo, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Stryker.

About Stryker

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with our customers, we are driven to make healthcare better. We offer innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology and Orthopaedics that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside our customers around the world, we impact more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries:
Jason Beach, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or jason.beach@stryker.com 

For media inquiries:
Kim Montagnino, Vice President, Chief Communications Officer at 269-385-2600 or kim.montagnino@stryker.com


