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Stryker announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders - March 23, 2026

March 24, 2026 | 
1 min read

Portage, Michigan, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders is scheduled as follows:

Wednesday, May 6, 2026 – 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

The Meeting will be held virtually via the internet. Information about the webcast, which will include both the audio and the slide presentation from the meeting, is available on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.investorevents.stryker.com.

A recording of the annual meeting will also be available from 10:30 a.m., Eastern Time, on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SYK2026 until the definitive proxy statement for our 2027 Annual Meeting of Shareholders is filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Stryker

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with our customers, we are driven to make healthcare better. We offer innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology and Orthopaedics that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside our customers around the world, we impact more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries:
Jason Beach, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or jason.beach@stryker.com

For media inquiries:
Kim Montagnino, Vice President, Chief Communications Officer at 269-385-2600 or kim.montagnino@stryker.com


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