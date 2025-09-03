SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Structure Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming September 2025 Healthcare Investor Conferences

September 3, 2025 | 
1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GPCR), a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral small molecule therapeutics for metabolic diseases, with a focus on obesity, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming healthcare conferences in September.

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
 Format:Fireside chat and 1x1 meetings
 Date/time:Wednesday, September 3 at 3:55 p.m. ET
 Location:New York, NY
   

Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference
 Format:Fireside chat and 1x1 meetings
 Date/time:Wednesday, September 10 at 10:45 a.m. ET
 Location:New York, NY
   

The live and archived webcasts will be accessible from the company’s website at https://ir.structuretx.com/events-presentations/events and replays will be available for 90 days.

About Structure Therapeutics 
Structure Therapeutics is a science-driven clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative oral small molecule treatments for chronic metabolic and cardiopulmonary conditions with significant unmet medical needs. Utilizing its next generation structure-based drug discovery platform, the Company has established a robust GPCR-targeted pipeline, featuring multiple wholly-owned proprietary clinical-stage oral small molecule compounds designed to surpass the scalability limitations of traditional biologic and peptide therapies and be accessible to more patients around the world. For additional information, please visit www.structuretx.com.

Investors:
Danielle Keatley
Structure Therapeutics Inc.
ir@structuretx.com

Media:
Dan Budwick
1AB
Dan@1abmedia.com


Northern California Events
