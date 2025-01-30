Structure Therapeutics to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GPCR), a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral small molecule therapeutics for metabolic diseases, today announced that management will participate in multiple upcoming healthcare conferences being held in February and March.

Guggenheim SMID Cap Biotech Conference



Format: Fireside chat and 1x1 meetings Date/time: Wednesday, February 5 at 10:30 a.m. ET Location: New York, NY Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/guggen2/gpcr/2003892

Leerink Global Healthcare Conference



Format: Fireside chat and 1x1 meetings Date/time: Monday, March 10 at 1:00 p.m. ET Location: Miami, FL Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/leerink38/gpcr/2218364

Jefferies Biotech on the Bay Summit

Format: 1x1 meetings Date: Tuesday, March 11 Location: Miami, FL

The live and archived webcasts of the fireside chats will be accessible from the company’s website at https://ir.structuretx.com/events-presentations/events and replays will be available for 90 days.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics is a science-driven clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative oral small molecule treatments for chronic metabolic and cardiopulmonary conditions with significant unmet medical needs. Utilizing its next generation structure-based drug discovery platform, Structure Therapeutics has established a robust GPCR-targeted pipeline, featuring multiple wholly-owned proprietary clinical-stage small molecule compounds designed to surpass the scalability limitations of traditional biologic and peptide therapies and be accessible to more patients around the world. For additional information, please visit www.structuretx.com.

