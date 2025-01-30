SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Structure Therapeutics to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

January 30, 2025 | 
1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GPCR), a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral small molecule therapeutics for metabolic diseases, today announced that management will participate in multiple upcoming healthcare conferences being held in February and March.

Guggenheim SMID Cap Biotech Conference

Format:Fireside chat and 1x1 meetings
Date/time:Wednesday, February 5 at 10:30 a.m. ET
Location:New York, NY
Webcast link:https://wsw.com/webcast/guggen2/gpcr/2003892

Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Format:Fireside chat and 1x1 meetings
Date/time:Monday, March 10 at 1:00 p.m. ET
Location:Miami, FL
Webcast link:https://wsw.com/webcast/leerink38/gpcr/2218364

Jefferies Biotech on the Bay Summit

Format:1x1 meetings
Date:Tuesday, March 11
Location:Miami, FL

The live and archived webcasts of the fireside chats will be accessible from the company’s website at https://ir.structuretx.com/events-presentations/events and replays will be available for 90 days.

About Structure Therapeutics
Structure Therapeutics is a science-driven clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative oral small molecule treatments for chronic metabolic and cardiopulmonary conditions with significant unmet medical needs. Utilizing its next generation structure-based drug discovery platform, Structure Therapeutics has established a robust GPCR-targeted pipeline, featuring multiple wholly-owned proprietary clinical-stage small molecule compounds designed to surpass the scalability limitations of traditional biologic and peptide therapies and be accessible to more patients around the world. For additional information, please visit www.structuretx.com.

Investors:
Danielle Keatley
Structure Therapeutics Inc.
ir@structuretx.com

Media:
Dan Budwick
1AB
Dan@1abmedia.com

Northern California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
BMS, Pfizer Challenge Colorectal Cancer Standard Care With ASCO GI Readouts
January 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Job Trends
BioSpace Showcases Life Sciences Hubs in 2025 Hotbed Maps
January 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
San Francisco, USA - May 20, 2022: historic Cable Car Powell Hyde Line on turntable at Powell Street terminal at Market Street in downtown San Francisco, California CA, USA.
Pipeline
JPM25 Day 3: AbbVie, Gilead, GSK and Dyne
January 16, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Aerial view of the San Francisco skyline
Pipeline
JPM25 Day Two: Roche, Amgen, Merck, Lilly and Biogen
January 15, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac