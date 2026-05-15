Stonegate Initiates Coverage on StimCell Energetics Inc. (STME)

STME is a focused, single-product story centered on eBalance, with the near-term investment case tied to completing the home-use redesign and preparing for commercialization.

The product narrative is built around non-invasive microcurrent stimulation and biofeedback, which could create value if eBalance is validated as both a wellness device and a tool for monitoring the body's response.

Early company-reported data and new mechanistic research are encouraging but still preliminary, making further validation critical to investor confidence and long-term adoption.

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2026) -Stonegate Initiates Coverage on StimCell Energetics Inc. (OTCQB: STME). StimCell is a single-product company focused on eBalance®. Rather than managing a broad portfolio, the Company is centered on advancing one core platform. The current emphasis appears to be on redesigning eBalance into a compact consumer unit optimized for home use, and the Company's SEC filings state that StimCell is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of both therapeutic and non-therapeutic products that promote general wellness.To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more,Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking, equity research and capital raising for public and private companies.Stonegate Capital Partners(214) 987-4121To view the source version of this press release, please visit