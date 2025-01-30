Stonegate Capital Partners Initiates Coverage on Alpha Cognition Inc. (ACOG)

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2025) - Alpha Cognition Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOG): Stonegate Capital Partners initiates their coverage on Alpha Cognition Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOG). Alpha Cognition Inc. reported significant progress in 2024 so far, marked by key financial and corporate milestones. Alpha Cognition received approval for its flagship Alzheimer’s therapy ZUNVEYL (benzgalantamine), successfully raised $4.5M in financing, and completed the necessary preparations for listing on the NASDAQ exchange. These initiatives have positioned the Company to launch ZUNVEYL in 1Q25, with an in place sales force and commercial production already underway.

Key Takeaways:

Alpha Cognition is set to launch ZUNVEYL in 1Q25, targeting the long-term care (LTC) market, a $2 billion addressable market representing 36% of Alzheimer’s prescriptions.

ZUNVEYL’s prodrug mechanism bypasses GI absorption, significantly reducing common side effects like nausea and insomnia, leading to better patient adherence and improved cognitive benefits.

Alpha Cognition has secured a $44M licensing deal with China Medical Systems Holdings.

