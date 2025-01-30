SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Stonegate Capital Partners Initiates Coverage on Alpha Cognition Inc. (ACOG)

January 30, 2025 | 
1 min read

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2025) - Alpha Cognition Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOG): Stonegate Capital Partners initiates their coverage on Alpha Cognition Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOG). Alpha Cognition Inc. reported significant progress in 2024 so far, marked by key financial and corporate milestones. Alpha Cognition received approval for its flagship Alzheimer’s therapy ZUNVEYL (benzgalantamine), successfully raised $4.5M in financing, and completed the necessary preparations for listing on the NASDAQ exchange. These initiatives have positioned the Company to launch ZUNVEYL in 1Q25, with an in place sales force and commercial production already underway.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Alpha Cognition is set to launch ZUNVEYL in 1Q25, targeting the long-term care (LTC) market, a $2 billion addressable market representing 36% of Alzheimer’s prescriptions.
  • ZUNVEYL’s prodrug mechanism bypasses GI absorption, significantly reducing common side effects like nausea and insomnia, leading to better patient adherence and improved cognitive benefits.
  • Alpha Cognition has secured a $44M licensing deal with China Medical Systems Holdings.
Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/238961_figure1.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

About StonegateStonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking services for public and private companies.

