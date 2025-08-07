Stoke Therapeutics to Host Webcast and Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2025 Business and Financial Updates

BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: STOK) is a biotechnology company dedicated to restoring protein expression by harnessing the body’s potential with RNA medicine and has a lead investigational medicine, zorevunersen, in development as a first-in-class potential disease-modifying treatment for Dravet syndrome. The Company today announced that management will host a webcast and conference call for analysts and investors on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET, to discuss second quarter 2025 business and financial updates.

The webcast will be available on the Investors & News section of Stoke’s website at https://investor.stoketherapeutics.com/. Research analysts who plan to join the call and participate in the Q&A session may register here to receive the dial-in details and a unique PIN. All other participants are invited to access the listen-only webcast by clicking here. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for at least 90 days following the event.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics (Nasdaq: STOK), is a biotechnology company dedicated to restoring protein expression by harnessing the body’s potential with RNA medicine. Using Stoke’s proprietary TANGO (Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output) approach, Stoke is developing antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) to selectively restore naturally-occurring protein levels. Stoke’s first medicine in development, zorevunersen, has demonstrated the potential for disease modification in patients with Dravet syndrome and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 study. Stoke’s initial focus are diseases of the central nervous system and the eye that are caused by a loss of ~50% of normal protein levels (haploinsufficiency). Proof of concept has been demonstrated in other organs, tissues, and systems, supporting broad potential for Stoke’s proprietary approach. Stoke is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. For more information, visit https://www.stoketherapeutics.com/.

