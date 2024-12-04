Stoke Therapeutics Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Zorevunersen for the Treatment of Dravet Syndrome

– Supported by evidence from clinical studies that indicate that zorevunersen may demonstrate substantial improvement over available therapies –

BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: STOK), a biotechnology company dedicated to restoring protein expression by harnessing the body’s potential with RNA medicine, today announced that it has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for zorevunersen for the treatment of Dravet syndrome with a confirmed mutation, not associated with gain-of-function, in the SCN1A gene. Zorevunersen is being developed as potentially the first disease-modifying medicine for the treatment of Dravet syndrome.





Clinical data from the Phase 1/2a and open-label extension (OLE) studies of zorevunersen demonstrated substantial and sustained reductions in seizure frequency and continuous improvements in multiple measures of cognition and behavior. These effects were observed on top of the best available anti-seizure medicines, the current standard of care. Zorevunersen was generally well tolerated across the studies. To date, more than 600 doses of zorevunersen have been administered to patients, some of whom have been on treatment for more than three years.

Discussions with the FDA and other global regulatory agencies regarding a global, randomized, controlled Phase 3 registrational study of zorevunersen continue to progress. The Company plans to provide an update on its Phase 3 registrational plans by the end of the year.

“The FDA’s Breakthrough Therapy designation for zorevunersen is supported by promising clinical data that suggest that zorevunersen has the potential to demonstrate substantial improvement over current treatments for Dravet syndrome,” said Shamim Ruff, Chief Regulatory Affairs Officer, Stoke Therapeutics. “By helping the body restore naturally occurring NaV1.1 protein levels, zorevunersen is designed to treat the underlying cause of the disease. We thank the FDA for their support and look forward to continuing to work together closely to efficiently advance zorevunersen into a registrational Phase 3 study.”

“This designation brings new hope to the many patients with Dravet syndrome who continue to experience treatment-resistant seizures and a myriad of health and quality of life complications despite the availability of symptomatic treatments,” said Mary Anne Meskis, Executive Director, Dravet Syndrome Foundation. “Our organization has been engaging with the FDA to ensure greater awareness and understanding of Dravet syndrome. We are encouraged by the Agency’s shared sense of urgency for the development of innovative new medicines that could help address the gaps left by current treatments by treating the underlying cause of the disease.”

Breakthrough Therapy designation is a process designed to expedite the development and review of drugs that are intended to treat a serious condition and preliminary clinical evidence indicates that the drug may demonstrate substantial improvement over available therapy on a clinically-significant endpoint(s). This designation grants zorevunersen access to all Fast Track designation features, intensive guidance on an efficient drug development program and an organizational commitment involving senior FDA managers.

About Dravet Syndrome

Dravet syndrome is a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy characterized by frequent, prolonged and refractory seizures, beginning within the first year of life. Dravet syndrome is difficult to treat and has a poor long-term prognosis. Complications of the disease often contribute to a poor quality of life for patients and their caregivers. The effects of the disease go beyond seizures and often include intellectual disability, developmental delays, movement and balance issues, language and speech disturbances, growth defects, sleep abnormalities, disruptions of the autonomic nervous system and mood disorders. The disease is classified as a developmental and epileptic encephalopathy due to the developmental delays and cognitive impairment associated with the disease. Compared with the general epilepsy population, people living with Dravet syndrome have a higher risk of sudden unexpected death in epilepsy, or SUDEP. There are no approved disease-modifying therapies for people living with Dravet syndrome. One out of 16,000 babies are born with Dravet syndrome, which is not concentrated in a particular geographic area or ethnic group.

About Zorevunersen (STK-001)

Zorevunersen is an investigational new medicine for the treatment of Dravet syndrome currently being evaluated in ongoing clinical trials. Stoke believes that zorevunersen, a proprietary antisense oligonucleotide (ASO), has the potential to be the first disease-modifying therapy to address the genetic cause of Dravet syndrome. Zorevunersen is designed to upregulate NaV1.1 protein expression by leveraging the non-mutant (wild-type) copy of the SCN1A gene to restore physiological NaV1.1 levels, thereby reducing both occurrence of seizures and significant non-seizure comorbidities. Zorevunersen has been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA and the EMA, and rare pediatric disease designation by the FDA as a potential new treatment for Dravet syndrome.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics (Nasdaq: STOK), is a biotechnology company dedicated to restoring protein expression by harnessing the body’s potential with RNA medicine. Using Stoke’s proprietary TANGO (Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output) approach, Stoke is developing antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) to selectively restore protein levels. Stoke’s first compound, zorevunersen, is in clinical testing for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Dravet syndrome is one of many diseases caused by a haploinsufficiency, in which a loss of ~50% of normal protein levels leads to disease. Stoke is pursuing the development of STK-002 for the treatment of autosomal dominant optic atrophy (ADOA), the most common inherited optic nerve disorder. Stoke’s initial focus is haploinsufficiencies and diseases of the central nervous system and the eye, although proof of concept has been demonstrated in other organs, tissues, and systems, supporting its belief in the broad potential for its proprietary approach. Stoke is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit https://www.stoketherapeutics.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

