Press Releases

StimLabs® Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance for DermaForm™, a Collagen Scaffold Particulate Wound Care Device

February 12, 2026 
2 min read

ROSWELL, Ga., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StimLabs, a leading regenerative medicine company, announces that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted 510(k) clearance for Geistlich's DermaForm, a Collagen Scaffold Particulate, that is an extracellular matrix wound care product designed to protect and manage of a variety of both chronic and acute wounds.

The clearance of DermaForm is an important portfolio milestone for StimLabs, further strengthening its range of innovative solutions available to clinicians treating complex and chronic wounds.

"DermaForm represents an ongoing commitment to innovation and our ability to bring meaningful products to market. With FDA clearance in place, we are excited to support patient care with a unique solution," said Tom Dion, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer at StimLabs.

"By leveraging our research innovation with StimLabs' commercial strength, this partnership is poised to set new standards in regenerative medicine," said David Wemans, VP Regenerative Technologies at Geistlich.

Through its collaboration with Geistlich, StimLabs has strengthened its portfolio with DermaForm. Together, the companies are dedicated to offering advanced solutions that enhance outcomes and improve the quality of life for patients with complex wounds.

About StimLabs

StimLabs is a pioneer in advancing the state of regenerative medicine, with a current focus in wound care and surgical applications. Comprised of industry leaders, StimLabs is dedicated to offering patients the best possible care while recognizing the urgency of providing solutions in areas with unmet needs. StimLabs has a comprehensive product portfolio addressing various clinical applications and has established a strong intellectual property catalog. Committed to delivering superior products, StimLabs is a trusted partner to physicians and patients alike.

About Geistlich

Geistlich is a global leader dedicated to advancing regenerative medicine. The company has been the world market leader in the field of regenerative dentistry for many years. In addition, Geistlich is committed to providing comprehensive support to clinicians in the field of regenerative medicine through scientific research, innovative developments as well as educational programs. Geistlich is a Swiss family-owned company with tradition since 1851. With 15 subsidiaries and 120 distributors, the company reaches over 100 markets and employs around 900 people.

