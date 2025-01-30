StimCell Energetics Launches Social Media Presence

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2025 / StimCell Energetics Inc. (OTC PINK:STME) (“StimCell”, or the “Company”), a biotech company targeting cellular energy to promote anti-aging, longevity and general wellness, is pleased to announce that it has activated profiles on X, Instagram and Facebook in an effort to effectively communicate with shareholders, proactive health enthusiasts and relevant industry contacts.

The wellness and longevity industry is evolving rapidly with the advent of a new administration in the United States. The status quo of waiting for sickness to manifest itself before addressing human health issues with medication and surgery is quickly being reimagined to a focus on efforts to prevent ill health from striking down people in their prime.

The promotion of the five pillars of good health, healthy diet, exercise, sleep, stress avoidance and hydration will be the new mantra moving forward. But in a world of hard choices, these five pillars need support and StimCell’s eBalance® stands out as a potential supplement to these pillars and places StimCell directly at the center of the conversation.

David Jeffs, CEO of StimCell Energetics Inc., stated, “We’re excited to join X, Instagram and Facebook to directly engage with our shareholders and industry peers. These platforms offer a unique opportunity to share our latest advancements in health, wellness, anti-aging, and longevity at a time when the industry is turning to preventative health processes such as our transformative eBalance® device.”

StimCell invites everyone to join this journey towards optimal health by following the Company on social media. Visitors will not only stay informed on the latest trends in the health and longevity industry but also participate in an online community that is reshaping health paradigms.

About StimCell Energetics Inc. (OTC PINK:STME)

StimCell Energetics Inc. is a biotech company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products that enhance cellular function, promote general wellness and alleviate health complications including, but not limited to: aging, insulin sensitivity, high blood pressure, neuropathy and kidney function. The Company’s main focus is on continued research and development of its eBalance® Technology and its eBalance® Home System.

