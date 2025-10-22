SUBSCRIBE
Stevanato Group to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 6, 2025

October 22, 2025 
2 min read

PIOMBINO DESE, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery, and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries, announced today that it will issue financial results for the third quarter of 2025 on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 6:30 a.m. (ET).



Conference call and webcast: The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, November 6, 2025, to discuss financial results. During the call, management will refer to a slide presentation which will be available on the morning of the call on the “Financial Results” page under the Company's Investor Relations section of its website.

Pre-registration: Participants who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: STVN conference call pre-registration.

Webcast: A live, listen-only webcast of the call will be available at the following link: STVN webcast.

Dial in: Those who are unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:

Italy: +39 02 802 09 11

United Kingdom: +44 1 212 818004

United States: +1 718 705 8796

United States Toll Free: +1 855 265 6958

Questions during the call: Participants who wish to ask questions during the call should use the HD webphone link: https://hditalia.choruscall.com/?$Y2FsbHR5cGU9MiZpbmZvPWNvbXBhbnk=

Replay: The webcast will be archived for three months on the Company’s Investor Relations section of its website.

About Stevanato Group

Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. The Group delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes, and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical, and commercial stages. Stevanato Group’s core capabilities in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation, and its engineering excellence are central to its ability to offer value-added solutions to clients. To learn more, visit: www.stevanatogroup.com.


Contacts

Investor Relations
Lisa Miles: lisa.miles@stevanatogroup.com
Giacomo Guiducci: giacomo.guiducci@stevanatogroup.com

Media
media@stevanatogroup.com

