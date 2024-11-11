Stevanato Group to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

PIOMBINO DESE, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a leading global provider of drug containment and delivery solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries, announced today that it will participate in three upcoming investor conferences.





The Company will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, California on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (PT). The Company will also present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. (GMT), and the Citi 2024 Global Healthcare Conference in Miami on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 1:45 p.m. (ET). A live webcast of each event will be available on the Company’s website at www.stevanatogroup.com under the “Investors” section. Replays of the webcasts will be available for approximately 90 days after each event.

About Stevanato Group

Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. The Group delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical and commercial stages. Stevanato Group’s core capabilities in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation and its engineering excellence are central to its ability to offer value added solutions to clients. To learn more, visit: www.stevanatogroup.com.

Contacts



Media

Stevanato Group

media@stevanatogroup.com

Investor Relations

Lisa Miles

lisa.miles@stevanatogroup.com