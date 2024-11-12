Stephen R. La Neve joins Insight Medbotics’ Board of Directors

Hamilton, ON (November 7, 2024) — Insight Medbotics, a medical device company combining the accuracy of MRI with the precision of robotics, is pleased to announce that Stephen R. La Neve has joined the company’s Board of Directors.

Insight Medbotics develops MRI-guided robotics to advance its technology to procedures where accuracy and precision matter most to patients, physicians, and hospitals. The IGAR system has been clinically demonstrated in breast cancer patients and is the world’s first and only FDA-cleared, MRI-compatible robot.

With a FDA 510(k) clearance in breast biopsy, Insight Medbotics envisions development in other biopsies, therapy delivery, and device placement. Prostate cancer, which still relies on imprecise biopsy methodologies and radical whole gland treatment, is the next patient care area where the IGAR robotics system could play a leading role in delivering higher efficacy, better economics, and an improved patient experience.

Mr. La Neve brings over forty years of leadership in medical devices, imaging, navigation, robotics, and diagnostics to this role. Previously, he was President of Globus Medical’s Trauma and Joint Reconstruction business units. Mr. La Neve has also been CEO and a Director of Bone Biologics Corporation, CEO of Life Science Enterprises, and CEO of ETEX Corporation, leading to Zimmer Holdings, Inc. acquiring the business of ETEX Holdings, Inc.

He has also held global divisional president roles at Medtronic Spine and Biologics and Becton Dickinson Preanalytical Systems. He holds a B.S. in Health Planning and Administration from the Pennsylvania State University and an MBA from West Chester University.

“I am genuinely excited to join the Insight Medbotics Board to continue the focus on health restoration and life extension through the development of novel robotics platform technology.”

~ Stephen R. La Neve, member of the Board of Directors, Insight Medbotics

“Steve brings a tremendous breadth of experience to our team, with both start-ups and large multinational corporations. He also ran Globus Medical business units as its President, which included managing both global commercial and development activities for spine and joint reconstruction surgical robotic systems, respectively. His experience in successfully raising financing for start-ups will also be instrumental to Insight Medbotics as we grow. On behalf of Chair Dean Mosca, the board of directors, and the entire company, I look forward to working with Steve.”

~ Fazila Seker, CEO of Insight Medbotics and member of the Board of Directors

About Insight Medbotics

Insight Medbotics is developing MRI-guided robotics to advance its technology to procedures where accuracy and precision matter most to patients, physicians, and hospitals. IGAR, the company’s MRI-compatible robot, has been clinically demonstrated. As the only company to receive a FDA 510(k) clearance for use of a robot inside an MRI, Insight Medbotics is now advancing the technology to improve the standard of care for prostate cancer.

