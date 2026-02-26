SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

SteinCares and Shilpa Biologicals Strike into Licensing Agreement to Expand Access to Biosimilars Across Latin America

February 26, 2026 | 
2 min read
  • New partnership combines Shilpa Biologicals' development and manufacturing capabilities with SteinCares' regional commercialization platform
  • Collaboration aims to expand patient access to cost-effective treatments and reinforces SteinCares' leadership in biosimilars across Latin America
  • Agreement marks the first product from this strategic partnership and Shilpa Biologicals' entry into the Latin American market

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica and RAICHUR, India, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SteinCares, a leading specialty healthcare company in Latin America, and Shilpa Biologicals Pvt. Ltd. (SBPL), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical subsidiary of Shilpa Medicare Limited (BSE: 530549) (NSE: SHILPAMED), announce a strategic licensing agreement to commercialize a biosimilar across Latin America.

Shilpa Medicare Limited Logo

Under the agreement, SteinCares will hold exclusive rights to register, commercialize, and distribute biosimilar across the region while SBPL will complete product development and commercial manufacturing from its facility in Dharwad, India. The partnership brings together SBPL's expertise in biologics development and high-quality commercial manufacturing with SteinCares' integrated regional platform.

"We are excited to partner with Shilpa Biologicals to bring this biosimilar to Latin America," said Mitchell Waserstein, CEO, SteinCares. "This agreement reinforces our leadership in biosimilars and our role as a strategic partner for global biopharmaceutical companies seeking to enter Latin America's complex healthcare markets. By combining Shilpa's proven capabilities in biologics development and manufacturing with our integrated regional platform and deep market expertise, we are creating scalable healthcare opportunities and expanding access to innovative, cost-effective treatments across the region."

"SteinCares is a trusted partner in Latin America with proven expertise in the registration and commercialization of specialty therapies," said Dr. Sridevi Khambhampaty, CEO, Shilpa Biologicals. "Through this licensing agreement, we are entering Latin America and aim to broaden patient access to safe treatments across the region. We believe this collaboration will create meaningful value for patients, healthcare systems, and our organizations as we expand our biosimilars footprint in Latin America. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to scalable, long-term global licensing partnerships and creates a strong platform for future collaborations across key international markets and our growing biosimilars portfolio."

About SteinCares

SteinCares expands access to innovative treatments across 30 Latin American countries. With 45+ years' experience, it offers an integrated one-stop-shop platform pioneering biosimilar therapies.

About Shilpa Biologicals

Shilpa Biologicals is an integrated biopharmaceutical company with a hybrid CDMO model. It offers development, manufacturing, and ready-to-license formulations in immunology, oncology, and ophthalmics.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2489785/Shilpa_Logo.jpg

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steincares-and-shilpa-biologicals-strike-into-licensing-agreement-to-expand-access-to-biosimilars-across-latin-america-302695684.html

SOURCE Shilpa Medicare Limited

Northern California India Biosimilars
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Job Trends
BioSpace Reveals Fresh Design With 2026 Hotbed Maps, Highlighting Life Sciences Hubs
January 20, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
Collage image depicting brainstorming to get around obstacle/resistance
Job Trends
3 Top Challenges Facing Manufacturing Professionals Right Now
January 15, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Silver Spring, MD, USA - June 25, 2022: The FDA White Oak Campus, headquarters of the United States Food and Drug Administration, a federal agency of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
Biosimilars
FDA Proposes Lower Bar for Biosimilar Approvals in Bid To Lower Drug Prices
October 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Workplace conflict Job rivalry, jealousy among colleagues concept, angry coworker fighting by pulling golden crown metaphor of job promotion position.
Cancer
Summit’s Campaign To Conquer Keytruda Nears First Global Phase III Data
May 7, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor