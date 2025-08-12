SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Standard BioTools Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

August 12, 2025 | 
26 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ: LAB) (the “Company” or “Standard BioTools”) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. Standard BioTools will no longer host its second quarter 2025 earnings call, previously scheduled for Monday, August 11 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Recent Highlights:

  • Second quarter 2025 total combined company revenue of $42.0 million; Revenue from continuing operations of $21.8 million
  • Announced strategic sale of SomaLogic to Illumina for up to $425 million in total cash consideration plus future royalties, expected to close in the first half of 2026
  • $240 million in cash & cash equivalents as of June 30, 2025; At least $550 million in cash & cash equivalents expected at close of transaction with Illumina to fuel inorganic growth strategy
  • Targeting adjusted EBITDA break-even in 2026

“The second quarter was a clear demonstration of our strategy in action. Our team delivered another solid quarter of performance, even as U.S. Academic spend remained under pressure, while taking meaningful steps to transform the business,” said Michael Egholm, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Standard BioTools. “The announced sale of SomaLogic to Illumina marks a pivotal milestone in that evolution – unlocking up to $425 million in total cash consideration with additional upside levers and further validating the power of our model.”

Egholm continued, “With at least $550 million in cash & cash equivalents expected at close and a simplified operating infrastructure, we are driving toward our profitability target in 2026. The combination of a strong balance sheet and a lean operating model positions us to continue playing offense — strategically deploying capital into high-quality, underappreciated assets – to drive scale, reignite growth and create long-term value for our shareholders.”

Financial Results Table: Continuing Operations

 Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
(Unaudited, in millions, except percentages)2025  2024  2025  2024 
Revenue$21.8  $22.5  $42.0  $44.1 
Gross margin 48.8%  46.1%  51.6%  48.5%
Non-GAAP gross margin 54.1%  48.6%  55.6%  54.1%
Operating expenses$36.3  $40.6  $74.3  $96.1 
Non-GAAP operating expenses$27.9  $28.3  $53.5  $58.2 
Operating loss$(25.7) $(30.3) $(52.7) $(74.7)
Net loss from continuing operations$(17.7) $(25.4) $(41.0) $(41.8)
Adjusted EBITDA$(16.1) $(17.4) $(30.2) $(34.3)
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments$239.7  $397.2  $239.7  $397.2 
                

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results: Continuing Operations

Following the announced sale of SomaLogic in June 2025, all financial results in this section reflect continuing operations only.

  • Revenue was $21.8 million in the second quarter of 2025, down 3% year-over-year, and $42 million for the first half of 2025, down 5% year-over-year:
    • Consumables revenue was $10.5 million in the second quarter of 2025, up 18% year-over-year, and $18.6 million for the first half of 2025, down 3% year-over-year. Consumables revenue in the quarter increased across imaging, flow and microfluidics product lines.
    • Instruments revenue was $5.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, down 26% year-over-year, and $11.9 million for the first half of 2025, down 1% year-over-year. Instrument revenue in the quarter was impacted by capital constrained end-markets globally.
    • Services revenue, which is predominantly Field Services, was $6.1 million in the second quarter of 2025, down 8% year-over-year, and $11.5 million for the first half of 2025, down 11% year-over-year. Field Services revenue decreased due to fewer active service contracts and lower on-demand revenue driven by improved instrument quality and uptime.
  • Gross margins in the second quarter of 2025 were approximately 48.8%, versus 46.1% in the second quarter of 2024; and non-GAAP gross margins in the second quarter of 2025 were approximately 54.1%, versus 48.6% in the second quarter of 2024. Gross margins in the first half of the year were 51.6% in 2025 and 48.5% in 2024; and non-GAAP gross margins were approximately 55.6% in the first half of 2025 and 54.1% for the same period in 2024. Gross margins and non-GAAP gross margins were driven by product mix and incremental improvements from Standard BioTools Business System (SBS).

  • Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2025 were $36.3 million, a decrease of $4.3 million, or down 11%, compared to the second quarter of 2024; and non-GAAP operating expenses, which exclude transaction costs, stock-based compensation, and restructuring charges, were $27.9 million in the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of $0.4 million, or down 1%, compared to the second quarter of 2024. For the first half of 2025, operating expenses decreased by $21.8 million, or 23%, compared to the first half of 2024, to $74.3 million, while non-GAAP operating expenses decreased by $4.7 million, or 8%, compared to the same period in 2024, to $53.5 million. The decrease in operating expenses is a result of the realization of merger cost synergies and continued productivity gains from SBS.

  • Net loss for the second quarter of 2025 was $17.7 million, compared to a net loss of $25.4 million in the second quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of $7.7 million or 31%, while adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2025 was a loss of $16.1 million, versus an adjusted EBITDA loss of $17.4 million in the second quarter of 2024, an improvement of $1.2 million, or 7%. Net loss for the first half improved by $0.8 million at $41.0 million while adjusted EBITDA increased by $4.1 million, or 12%, compared to the first half of 2024, to a loss of $30.2 million.

Full Year 2025 Revenue Outlook

For fiscal year 2025, the Company expects combined revenue in the range of $165 million to $175 million. Revenue from continuing operations is expected in the range of $78 million to $83 million.

This combined outlook continues to assume a high single-digit millions decline in our Americas academic revenue due to anticipated NIH funding pressures, with a more pronounced impact on our continuing operations. It also assumes no expected effect from U.S. export controls and limited impact from tariffs.

Conference Call Information

Standard BioTools will no longer host its second quarter 2025 earnings call, previously scheduled for Monday, August 11 at 4:30 p.m. ET. In connection with the pending sale of SomaLogic and operational focus, the Company is temporarily pausing earnings conference calls until further notice.

All financial results and related disclosures are available in this press release and will be available in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Standard BioTools has presented certain financial information in accordance with U.S. GAAP and on a non-GAAP basis. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expenses, and adjusted EBITDA. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as a measure of operating performance because the non-GAAP financial measures do not include the impact of items that management does not consider indicative of the Company’s core operating performance. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, taken in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, provide useful information for both management and investors by excluding certain non-cash and other expenses that are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results. Management uses non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance relative to forecasts and strategic plans and to benchmark the Company’s performance externally against competitors. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and should only be used to supplement an understanding of the Company’s operating results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Standard BioTools encourages investors to carefully consider its results under GAAP, as well as its supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliations between these presentations, to more fully understand its business. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP operating results are presented in the accompanying tables of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding future financial and business performance, including with respect to future revenue and expected cash at the closing of the transaction with Illumina; operational and strategic plans; deployment of capital; market and growth opportunity and potential; and the potential to realize the expected benefits and synergies of prior and potential future acquisitions, including the potential for such transactions to drive long-term profitable growth. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including, but not limited to, risks that the anticipated benefits and synergies of announced divestures and prior and potential future acquisitions and the integration of any such businesses, including the potential for such transactions to drive long-term profitable growth, may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; risks that the Company may not realize expected cost savings from such transactions; possible integration, restructuring and transition-related disruption resulting from such transactions, including through the loss of customers, suppliers, and employees and adverse impacts on the Company’s development activities and results of operation; the timing of the closing of the transaction with Illumina and the operating expenses over the intervening period; integration and restructuring activities, including customer and employee relations, management distraction, and reduced operating performance; risks that internal and external costs required for ongoing and planned activities may be higher than expected, which may cause the Company to use cash more quickly than it expects or change or curtail some of the Company’s plans, or both; risks that the Company’s expectations as to expenses, cash usage, and cash needs may prove not to be correct for other reasons such as changes in plans or actual events being different than our assumptions; changes in the Company’s business or external market conditions; anticipated NIH funding pressures; the expected effect from U.S. export controls and the expected impact from tariffs; challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, launching, marketing, and selling new products; interruptions or delays in the supply of components or materials for, or manufacturing of, the Company’s products; reliance on sales of capital equipment for a significant proportion of revenues in each quarter; seasonal variations in customer operations; unanticipated increases in costs or expenses; continued or sustained budgetary, inflationary, or recessionary pressures; uncertainties in contractual relationships; reductions in research and development spending or changes in budget priorities by customers; uncertainties relating to the Company’s research and development activities, and distribution plans and capabilities; potential product performance and quality issues; risks associated with international operations; intellectual property risks; and competition. For information regarding other related risks, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 11, 2025, the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 to be filed with the SEC, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

About Standard BioTools Inc.

Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq: LAB), has an established portfolio of essential, standardized next-generation technologies that help biomedical researchers develop better medicines faster. As a leading solutions provider, the company provides reliable and repeatable insights in health and disease using its proprietary SomaScan, mass cytometry and microfluidics technologies, which help transform scientific discoveries into better patient outcomes. Standard BioTools works with leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research and clinical laboratories worldwide, focusing on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including oncology, immunology and immunotherapy. Learn more at standardbio.com or connect with us on X, Facebook®, LinkedIn, and YouTube™.

For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Limited Use Label License and other terms may apply: standardbio.com/legal/salesterms.
Patent and License Information: standardbio.com/legal/notices.
Trademarks: standardbio.com/legal/trademarks. Any other trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. ©2025 Standard BioTools Inc. (f.k.a. Fluidigm Corporation). All rights reserved.

Investor Contact:
ir@standardbio.com

 
STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Continuing Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Revenue:            
Product revenue $15,673  $15,894  $30,454  $31,208 
Services and other revenue  6,089   6,598   11,530   12,937 
Total revenue  21,762   22,492   41,984   44,145 
Cost of revenue:            
Cost of product revenue  7,608   7,771   14,039   15,617 
Cost of services and other revenue  3,526   4,347   6,268   7,129 
Total cost of revenue  11,134   12,118   20,307   22,746 
Gross profit  10,628   10,374   21,677   21,399 
Operating expenses:            
Research and development  6,222   7,244   11,662   14,852 
Selling, general and administrative  28,105   24,860   57,929   51,274 
Restructuring and related charges  1,727   5,749   3,279   10,033 
Transaction and integration expenses  271   2,782   1,474   19,945 
Total operating expenses  36,325   40,635   74,344   96,104 
Loss from continuing operations  (25,697)  (30,261)  (52,667)  (74,705)
Bargain purchase gain           25,213 
Interest income  2,461   5,302   5,377   11,509 
Interest expense  (9)  (858)  (11)  (1,891)
Other income (expense), net  4,963   412   5,530   (1,822)
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes  (18,282)  (25,405)  (41,771)  (41,696)
Income tax benefit (expense)  609   (39)  728   (152)
Net loss from continuing operations  (17,673)  (25,444)  (41,043)  (41,848)
Discontinued operations:            
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax  (15,786)  (20,274)  (18,449)  (36,027)
Net loss  (33,459)  (45,718)  (59,492)  (77,875)
Induced conversion of redeemable preferred stock           (46,014)
Net loss attributable to common stockholders $(33,459) $(45,718) $(59,492) $(123,889)
Net loss per share from continuing operations, basic and diluted $(0.05) $(0.07) $(0.11) $(0.26)
Net loss per share from discontinued operations, basic and diluted $(0.04) $(0.05) $(0.05) $(0.11)
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $(0.09) $(0.12) $(0.16) $(0.37)
Shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted  380,498   372,331   379,369   333,228 
                 

 

STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
Continuing Operations
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
  June 30,  December 31, 
  2025  2024 
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $158,617  $166,728 
Short-term investments  78,468   126,146 
Accounts receivable, net  14,612   14,741 
Inventory  24,170   20,744 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  7,081   4,561 
Current assets held for sale  223,089   42,963 
Total current assets  506,037   375,883 
Property and equipment, net  22,678   22,775 
Operating lease right-of-use asset, net  24,568   26,567 
Other non-current assets  3,682   3,688 
Non-current assets held for sale     183,432 
Total assets $556,965  $612,345 
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $7,329  $5,049 
Accrued liabilities  24,207   21,435 
Operating lease liabilities, current  5,094   4,806 
Deferred revenue, current  40,167   10,274 
Deferred grant income, current  3,243   3,527 
Current liabilities held for sale  17,984   20,804 
Total current liabilities  98,024   65,895 
Convertible notes, non-current  299   299 
Deferred tax liability  1,081   1,081 
Operating lease liabilities, non-current  23,223   25,590 
Deferred revenue, non-current  2,786   32,674 
Deferred grant income, non-current  5,767   7,243 
Other non-current liabilities  1,250   1,062 
Non-current liabilities held for sale     6,779 
Total liabilities  132,430   140,623 
Total stockholders’ equity  424,535   471,722 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $556,965  $612,345 
         


STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2025  2024 
Operating activities      
Net loss $(59,492) $(77,875)
Bargain purchase gain     (25,213)
Stock-based compensation expense  15,396   18,341 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets  1,715   2,822 
Depreciation and amortization  6,450   6,228 
Accretion of discount on short-term investments, net  (1,571)  (4,544)
Non-cash lease expense  2,865   2,949 
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory  1,360   1,874 
Change in fair value of warrants  (232)  (453)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration  (3,400)   
Other non-cash items  477   868 
Changes in assets and liabilities, net  (14,519)  (26,523)
Net cash used in operating activities  (50,951)  (101,526)
       
Investing activities      
Cash and restricted cash acquired in merger     280,033 
Purchases of short-term investments  (50,929)  (147,984)
Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments  100,000   239,000 
Purchases of property and equipment  (6,941)  (2,718)
Net cash provided by investing activities  42,130   368,331 
       
Financing activities      
Repayment of term loan and convertible notes     (8,192)
Payment of term loan fee     (545)
Repurchase of common stock     (40,490)
Proceeds from ESPP stock issuance  308   425 
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards and other  (246)  (344)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options     1,052 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  62   (48,094)
Effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents  1,145   (110)
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  (7,614)  218,601 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period  168,818   52,499 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $161,204  $271,100 
       
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash consists of:      
Cash and cash equivalents $158,617  $269,811 
Restricted cash  2,587   1,289 
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $161,204  $271,100 
         


STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
REVENUE
Continuing Operations
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Product revenue:            
Instruments $5,215  $7,047  $11,861  $11,950 
Consumables  10,458   8,847   18,593   19,258 
Total product revenue  15,673   15,894   30,454   31,208 
Services and other revenue  6,089   6,598   11,530   12,937 
Total revenue $21,762  $22,492  $41,984  $44,145 
                 


STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Continuing Operations
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION OF GROSS PROFIT TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT AND MARGIN PERCENTAGE
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Gross profit $10,628  $10,374  $21,677  $21,399 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     3      1,407 
Depreciation and amortization  554   332   817   699 
Stock-based compensation expense  402   221   644   383 
Loss on disposal of property and equipment  187      187    
Cost of sales adjustment            
Non-GAAP gross profit $11,771  $10,930  $23,325  $23,888 
             
Gross margin percentage  48.8%  46.1%  51.6%  48.5%
Amortization of acquired intangible assets           3.1%
Depreciation and amortization  2.6%  1.5%  2.0%  1.6%
Stock-based compensation expense  1.8%  1.0%  1.6%  0.9%
Loss on disposal of property and equipment  0.9%     0.4%   
Cost of sales adjustment            
Non-GAAP gross margin percentage  54.1%  48.6%  55.6%  54.1%
                 


STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Continuing Operations
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Operating expenses $36,325  $40,635  $74,344  $96,104 
Restructuring and related charges  (1,727)  (5,749)  (3,279)  (10,033)
Transaction and integration expenses  (271)  (2,782)  (1,474)  (19,945)
Stock-based compensation expense  (4,970)  (3,189)  (12,777)  (6,595)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     77       
Depreciation and amortization  (1,451)  (674)  (3,277)  (1,295)
Loss on disposal of property and equipment     (9)     (23)
Non-GAAP operating expenses $27,906  $28,309  $53,537  $58,213 
             
R&D operating expenses $6,222  $7,244  $11,662  $14,852 
Stock-based compensation expense  (481)  (238)  (820)  (644)
Depreciation and amortization  (630)  (130)  (769)  (289)
Gain on disposal of property and equipment  56      28    
Non-GAAP R&D operating expenses $5,167  $6,876  $10,101  $13,919 
             
SG&A operating expenses $28,105  $24,860  $57,929  $51,274 
Stock-based compensation expense  (4,489)  (2,951)  (11,957)  (5,951)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     77       
Depreciation and amortization  (821)  (544)  (2,508)  (1,006)
Loss on disposal of property and equipment  (56)  (9)  (28)  (23)
Non-GAAP SG&A operating expenses $22,739  $21,433  $43,436  $44,294 
                 


STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Continuing Operations
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Net loss $(17,673) $(25,444) $(41,043) $(41,848)
Income tax (benefit) expense  (609)  39   (728)  152 
Interest income  (2,461)  (5,302)  (5,377)  (11,509)
Interest expense  9   858   11   1,891 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     (74)     1,407 
Depreciation and amortization  2,005   1,006   4,094   1,994 
Bargain purchase gain           (25,213)
Restructuring and related charges  1,727   5,749   3,279   10,033 
Transaction and integration expenses  271   2,782   1,474   19,945 
Stock-based compensation expense  5,372   3,410   13,421   6,978 
Cost of sales adjustment            
Loss on disposal of property and equipment  187   9   187   23 
Other non-operating (income) expense  (4,963)  (412)  (5,530)  1,822 
Adjusted EBITDA $(16,135) $(17,379) $(30,212) $(34,325)
                 


STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
Condensed Results of Operations
Discontinued Operations
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
June 30,		  Six Months Ended
June 30,		 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Revenue $20,200  $14,713  $40,773  $38,600 
Cost of revenue  11,552   10,176   23,432   20,904 
Selling, general and administrative expenses  8,216   12,849   17,099   33,378 
Research and development  5,850   11,977   11,738   20,350 
Transaction and integration expenses  10,507   -   10,507   - 
Other (income) expense, net  (139)  (15)  (3,554)  (5)
Total expenses $35,986  $34,987  $59,222  $74,627 
Loss from discontinued operations $(15,786) $(20,274) $(18,449) $(36,027)
                 


STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Discontinued Operations
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION OF GROSS PROFIT TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT AND MARGIN PERCENTAGE
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Gross profit $8,649  $4,534  $17,342  $17,697 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets  653   552   1,370   1,104 
Depreciation and amortization  879   635   1,352   1,292 
Stock-based compensation expense  161   73   414   150 
Loss on disposal of property and equipment  26      58    
Cost of sales adjustment           (1,812)
Non-GAAP gross profit $10,368  $5,794  $20,536  $18,431 
             
Gross margin percentage  42.8%  30.8%  42.5%  45.8%
Amortization of acquired intangible assets  3.2%  3.8%  3.5%  2.9%
Depreciation and amortization  4.4%  4.3%  3.3%  3.3%
Stock-based compensation expense  0.8%  0.5%  1.0%  0.4%
Loss on disposal of property and equipment  0.1%     0.1%   
Cost of sales adjustment           (4.7)%
Non-GAAP gross margin percentage  51.3%  39.4%  50.4%  47.7%
                 


STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Discontinued Operations
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Operating expenses $24,756  $24,792  $39,448  $53,693 
Restructuring and related charges  (104)     (104)   
Transaction and integration expenses  (10,507)     (10,507)   
Stock-based compensation expense  (852)  (3,247)  (1,561)  (11,213)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets  (164)  (238)  (345)  (311)
Depreciation and amortization  (293)  (1,498)  (1,004)  (2,942)
Loss on disposal of property and equipment  (36)  (362)  (190)  (362)
Non-GAAP operating expenses $12,800  $19,447  $25,737  $38,865 
             
R&D operating expenses $5,850  $11,978  $11,738  $20,350 
Stock-based compensation expense  (479)  (2,190)  (881)  (3,112)
Depreciation and amortization  (392)  (658)  (843)  (1,370)
Loss on disposal of property and equipment  (26)     (166)   
Non-GAAP R&D operating expenses $4,953  $9,130  $9,848  $15,868 
             
SG&A operating expenses $8,295  $12,814  $17,099  $33,343 
Stock-based compensation expense  (373)  (1,057)  (680)  (8,101)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets  (164)  (238)  (345)  (311)
Depreciation and amortization  99   (840)  (161)  (1,572)
Loss on disposal of property and equipment  (10)  (362)  (24)  (362)
Non-GAAP SG&A operating expenses $7,847  $10,317  $15,889  $22,997 
                 


STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Discontinued Operations
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Net loss $(15,786) $(20,274) $(18,449) $(36,027)
Income tax (benefit) expense  (125)  16   (157)  31 
Interest income            
Interest expense            
Amortization of acquired intangible assets  817   790   1,715   1,415 
Depreciation and amortization  1,172   2,133   2,356   4,234 
Bargain purchase gain            
Restructuring and related charges  104      104    
Transaction and integration expenses  10,507      10,507    
Stock-based compensation expense  1,013   3,320   1,975   11,363 
Cost of sales adjustment           (1,812)
Loss on disposal of property and equipment  62   362   248   362 
Other non-operating (income) expense  (196)     (3,500)   
Adjusted EBITDA $(2,432) $(13,653) $(5,201) $(20,434)
                 


STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
Condensed Combined Results of Operations
Continuing Operations and Discontinued Operations
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
June 30,		  Six Months Ended
June 30,		 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Revenue $41,962  $37,205  $82,757  $82,745 
Cost of revenue  22,686   22,294   43,739   43,650 
Selling, general and administrative expenses  36,321   37,709   75,028   84,652 
Research and development  12,072   19,221   23,400   35,202 
Transaction and integration expenses  10,778   2,782   11,981   19,945 
Restructuring  1,727   5,749   3,279   10,033 
Other (income) expense, net  (8,163)  (4,832)  (15,178)  (32,862)
Total expenses $75,421  $82,923  $142,249  $160,620 
Net loss $(33,459) $(45,718) $(59,492) $(77,875)
                 


STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Continuing Operations and Discontinued Operations
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION OF GROSS PROFIT TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT AND MARGIN PERCENTAGE
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Gross profit $19,277  $14,908  $39,019  $39,096 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets  653   555   1,370   2,511 
Depreciation and amortization  1,433   967   2,169   1,991 
Stock-based compensation expense  563   294   1,058   533 
Loss on disposal of property and equipment  213      245    
Cost of sales adjustment           (1,812)
Non-GAAP gross profit $22,139  $16,724  $43,861  $42,319 
             
Gross margin percentage  45.9%  40.1%  47.1%  47.2%
Amortization of acquired intangible assets  1.6%  1.5%  1.7%  3.0%
Depreciation and amortization  3.5%  2.6%  2.6%  2.4%
Stock-based compensation expense  1.3%  0.8%  1.3%  0.6%
Loss on disposal of property and equipment  0.5%     0.3%   
Cost of sales adjustment           (2.1)%
Non-GAAP gross margin percentage  52.8%  45.0%  53.0%  51.1%
                 


STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Continuing Operations and Discontinued Operations
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Operating expenses $61,081  $65,427  $113,792  $149,797 
Restructuring and related charges  (1,831)  (5,749)  (3,383)  (10,033)
Transaction and integration expenses  (10,778)  (2,782)  (11,981)  (19,945)
Stock-based compensation expense  (5,822)  (6,436)  (14,338)  (17,808)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets  (164)  (161)  (345)  (311)
Depreciation and amortization  (1,744)  (2,172)  (4,281)  (4,237)
Loss on disposal of property and equipment  (36)  (371)  (190)  (385)
Non-GAAP operating expenses $40,706  $47,756  $79,274  $97,078 
             
R&D operating expenses $12,072  $19,222  $23,400  $35,202 
Stock-based compensation expense  (960)  (2,428)  (1,701)  (3,756)
Depreciation and amortization  (1,022)  (788)  (1,612)  (1,659)
Loss on disposal of property and equipment  30      (138)   
Non-GAAP R&D operating expenses $10,120  $16,006  $19,949  $29,787 
             
SG&A operating expenses $36,400  $37,674  $75,028  $84,617 
Stock-based compensation expense  (4,862)  (4,008)  (12,637)  (14,052)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets  (164)  (161)  (345)  (311)
Depreciation and amortization  (722)  (1,384)  (2,669)  (2,578)
Loss on disposal of property and equipment  (66)  (371)  (52)  (385)
Non-GAAP SG&A operating expenses $30,586  $31,750  $59,325  $67,291 
                 


STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Continuing Operations and Discontinued Operations
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Net loss $(33,459) $(45,718) $(59,492) $(77,875)
Income tax (benefit) expense  (734)  55   (885)  183 
Interest income  (2,461)  (5,302)  (5,377)  (11,509)
Interest expense  9   858   11   1,891 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets  817   716   1,715   2,822 
Depreciation and amortization  3,177   3,139   6,450   6,228 
Bargain purchase gain           (25,213)
Restructuring and related charges  1,831   5,749   3,383   10,033 
Transaction and integration expenses  10,778   2,782   11,981   19,945 
Stock-based compensation expense  6,385   6,730   15,396   18,341 
Cost of sales adjustment           (1,812)
Loss on disposal of property and equipment  249   371   435   385 
Other non-operating (income) expense  (5,159)  (412)  (9,030)  1,822 
Adjusted EBITDA $(18,567) $(31,032) $(35,413) $(54,759)
                 

