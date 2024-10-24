Stallergenes Greer Expands into the Nordic Region with the Establishment of an Affiliate Dedicated to the Danish, Norwegian and Swedish Markets

COPENHAGEN, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stallergenes Greer, a global leader in allergen immunotherapy (AIT), is pleased to announce its expansion into the Nordic region with the establishment of an affiliate dedicated to the Danish, Norwegian, and Swedish markets. Stallergenes Greer Danmark ApS provides the medical community and patients with a fully registered portfolio of sublingual tablet treatments for grass pollen and house dust mite-induced allergic rhinitis.





In Europe, allergic rhinitis affects 1 in 5 people (19% prevalence)1, a proportion that has been increasing over the past decades. It is mostly caused by aeroallergens such as pollen or house dust mites, triggering nasal and ocular symptoms that can impair daily life and potentially progress to allergic asthma—a chronic and debilitating condition affecting 15% to 38% of patients with allergic rhinitis2.

“We are delighted to enter the Nordic region and contribute to improving the quality of life for patients with grass pollen and house dust mite allergies. With the establishment of Stallergenes Greer Danmark ApS, allergy sufferers and physicians in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden can rely on Stallergenes Greer’s dedication to providing effective, high-quality, and clinically proven allergen immunotherapy treatments”, says Brice Chouquet, Country Manager for the Nordic region. Finland will follow in 2025.

The expansion of Stallergenes Greer’s geographic footprint into the Nordic region is a testament to the Group’s commitment to providing patients and healthcare professionals worldwide with comprehensive allergy care. With nearly 120 years of expertise in allergy and allergen immunotherapy (AIT), Stallergenes Greer has an extensive global presence and significant capacity for allergen and finished AIT product manufacturing. Building on its longstanding expertise in allergen immunotherapy, Stallergenes Greer’s innovative treatments are designed to address the specific needs of allergy sufferers.

ABOUT STALLERGENES GREER DANMARK APS

Stallergenes Greer Danmark ApS is a subsidiary of Stallergenes Greer AG, a global healthcare company based in Baar, Switzerland, specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of respiratory, food, and venom allergies through the development and commercialization of allergen immunotherapy products and services. Stallergenes Greer International AG is the parent company of Greer Laboratories, Inc. (registered in the United States) and Stallergenes SAS (registered in France). For more information, visit www.stallergenesgreer.com.

