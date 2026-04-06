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Spyre Therapeutics Announces Grants of Inducement Awards - April 3, 2026

April 5, 2026 | 
1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass., April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRE) (the “Company” or “Spyre”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering long-acting antibodies and antibody combinations to redefine the standard of care for inflammatory bowel disease and rheumatic diseases, today announced that Spyre’s independent Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors approved the grant of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 70,200 shares of common stock of Spyre to five non-executive employees as equity inducement awards under the Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. 2018 Equity Inducement Plan, as amended (the “2018 Plan”). The stock options were approved on April 1, 2026 and were material to each employee's acceptance of employment with Spyre, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock options were granted with a 10-year term and an exercise price equal to $48.90, the closing price per share of Spyre's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on April 1, 2026. The options granted to the employees shall vest and become exercisable as to one-fourth (1/4th) of the shares subject to the respective options on the first anniversary of the employee’s start date, and one-forty-eighth (1/48th) of the shares subject to the respective options shall vest and become exercisable monthly thereafter, in each case, subject to continuous service with Spyre through the applicable vesting dates. The stock options are subject to the terms of the 2018 Plan.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering long-acting antibodies and antibody combinations to redefine the standard of care for inflammatory bowel disease (“IBD”) and rheumatic diseases. Spyre's pipeline includes investigational extended half-life antibodies targeting α4β7, TL1A, and IL-23.

For more information, please visit http://spyre.com.

For Investors :     
Eric McIntyre
SVP of Finance and Investor Relations
Spyre Therapeutics
Eric.mcintyre@spyre.com


Massachusetts Compensation
Spyre Therapeutics
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