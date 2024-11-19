SUBSCRIBE
Spur Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

November 19, 2024 | 
LONDON, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spur Therapeutics today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in December:

Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference (New York, NY)
Management is scheduled to participate in a company presentation on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 1:50 PM ET and will participate in one-on-one meetings.

Wells Fargo Virtual Private Biotech Symposium
Management will participate in one-on-one meetings on Thursday, December 12.

About Spur Therapeutics
Spur Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing life-changing gene therapies for debilitating chronic conditions. By optimizing every component of its product candidates, Spur aims to unlock the true potential of gene therapy to realize outsized clinical results. Spur is advancing a breakthrough gene therapy candidate for Gaucher disease and a potential first-in-class gene therapy candidate for adrenomyeloneuropathy, as well as a research strategy to move gene therapy into more prevalent diseases, including forms of Parkinson’s, dementia, and cardiovascular disease. Expanding our impact, and advancing the practice of genetic medicine.

Toward life-changing therapies, and brighter futures. Toward More™

For more information, visit www.spurtherapeutics.com or connect with Spur on LinkedIn and X.

Investor Contact
Naomi Aoki
naomi.aoki@spurtherapeutics.com
+ 1 617 283 4298

