Spruce Biosciences to Participate in the Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRB), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for neurological disorders with significant unmet medical need, today announced that Javier Szwarcberg, M.D., M.P.H., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference on February 25, 2026, at 3:20 p.m. ET.

Interested parties can access the live webcast here. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on the events section of the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for neurological disorders with significant unmet medical need. To learn more, visit www.sprucebio.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

