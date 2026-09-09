Spruce Biosciences to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRB), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for neurological disorders with significant unmet medical need, today announced that Javier Szwarcberg, M.D., M.P.H., Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 15, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. ET in New York.

Interested parties can access the live webcast here. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on the events section of the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for neurological disorders with significant unmet medical need. Spruce’s lead product candidate, TA-ERT, is in late-stage development for the treatment of MPS IIIB, a devastating pediatric neurodegenerative disorder for which there are no FDA-approved therapies. TA-ERT has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation, Rare Pediatric Disease Designation, Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA, as well as Orphan Drug Designation in the European Union. To learn more, visit www.sprucebio.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Media

Heidi Chokeir

Inizio Evoke Comms

Heidi.Chokeir@inizioevoke.com

media@sprucebio.com

Investors

Monique Kosse

Gilmartin Group

Monique@GilmartinIR.com

investors@sprucebio.com