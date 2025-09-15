Spruce Biosciences Resumes Trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRB), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for neurological disorders with significant unmet medical need, announced that it will resume trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market at the market open today, September 15, 2025, under the ticker symbol “SPRB” and CUSIP 85209E 208.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for neurological disorders with significant unmet medical need. To learn more, visit www.sprucebio.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Spruce Media

Katie Beach Oltsik

Inizio Evoke Comms

(937) 232-4889

Katherine.Beach@inizioevoke.com

media@sprucebio.com

Spruce Investors

Samir Gharib

President and CFO

Spruce Biosciences, Inc.

investors@sprucebio.com