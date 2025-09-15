Spruce Biosciences Resumes Trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRB), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for neurological disorders with significant unmet medical need, announced that it will resume trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market at the market open today, September 15, 2025, under the ticker symbol “SPRB” and CUSIP 85209E 208.
About Spruce Biosciences
Spruce Biosciences is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for neurological disorders with significant unmet medical need. To learn more, visit www.sprucebio.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.
