Press Releases

Spruce Biosciences Resumes Trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market

September 15, 2025 | 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRB), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for neurological disorders with significant unmet medical need, announced that it will resume trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market at the market open today, September 15, 2025, under the ticker symbol “SPRB” and CUSIP 85209E 208.



About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for neurological disorders with significant unmet medical need. To learn more, visit www.sprucebio.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.


Contacts

Spruce Media
Katie Beach Oltsik
Inizio Evoke Comms
(937) 232-4889
Katherine.Beach@inizioevoke.com
media@sprucebio.com

Spruce Investors
Samir Gharib
President and CFO
Spruce Biosciences, Inc.
investors@sprucebio.com

