Press Releases

SpringWorks Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on Thursday, February 20, 2025

January 30, 2025 
STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on severe rare diseases and cancer, today announced that it will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 20, 2025 to report its fourth quarter and full year financial results and discuss recent business updates.

To join the live webcast and view the corresponding slides, please click here. To participate in the live conference call by phone, please click here to pre-register. Registered participants will then be provided with a dial-in number and conference code to access the call. A replay of the webcast will be available for a limited time following the event on the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website at https://ir.springworkstx.com

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing and delivering life-changing medicines for people with severe rare diseases and cancer. OGSIVEO® (nirogacestat), approved in the United States for the treatment of adult patients with progressing desmoid tumors who require systemic treatment, is the Company’s first FDA-approved therapy. SpringWorks also has a diversified targeted therapy pipeline spanning solid tumors and hematological cancers, with programs ranging from preclinical development through advanced clinical trials. In addition to its wholly owned programs, SpringWorks has also entered into multiple collaborations with innovators in industry and academia to unlock the full potential for its portfolio and create more solutions for patients in need.

For more information, visit www.springworkstx.com and follow @SpringWorksTx on X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Investors
investors@springworkstx.com

SpringWorks Therapeutics
