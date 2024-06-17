SpringWorks Therapeutics
Patient advocacy groups aided in the development of the very first marketed drugs for certain rare diseases, including progeria and Friedreich’s ataxia.
The Ogsiveo tablets are the first approval therapy for the rare subtype of soft tissue sarcomas, which can lead to severe pain and disability and previously were treated primarily through surgery.
The first half of this year saw milestone approvals for rare disease therapies, and the FDA has several more such decisions on its calendar in the second half of 2023.
SpringWorks, Eli Lilly, EMD Serono and Mirati released data ahead of the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2022 Meeting in Paris.
SpringWorks announced the expansion of its partnership with GlaxoSmithKline to develop nirogacestat in combination with GSK’s Blenrep for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
A roundup of last week’s top clinical trial announcements and news, including updates from Pfizer, BioNTech, Ocugen and more.
Mirati Therapeutics’ adagrasib is going up against Amgen’s Lumakras in the KRAS race, and according to Friday pre-market trading, the results shared Thursday don’t seem to be enough for investors.
Regeneron announced it has acquired Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and that it has entered a clinical trial collaboration with SpringWorks Therapeutics to treat multiple myeloma.
Heading out of November and into December, plenty of companies had clinical trial news to report. Here’s a look.
