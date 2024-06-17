SUBSCRIBE
SpringWorks Therapeutics

NEWS
Pictured: A physician stands with a family against
Turning to Patients to Help Drive Rare Disease Drug Development
Patient advocacy groups aided in the development of the very first marketed drugs for certain rare diseases, including progeria and Friedreich’s ataxia.
February 22, 2024
9 min read
Shawna Williams
Pictured: FDA signage at its office in Washington, DC
FDA
SpringWorks Wins First FDA Approval for Non-Cancerous Desmoid Tumors
The Ogsiveo tablets are the first approval therapy for the rare subtype of soft tissue sarcomas, which can lead to severe pain and disability and previously were treated primarily through surgery.
November 28, 2023
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: FDA Headquarters, iStock, Grandbrothers
Policy
5 Highly Anticipated FDA Decisions for Rare Diseases Coming This Year
The first half of this year saw milestone approvals for rare disease therapies, and the FDA has several more such decisions on its calendar in the second half of 2023.
July 27, 2023
6 min read
Heather McKenzie
Arc de Triomphe from the sky, Paris
Drug Development
SpringWorks, Eli Lilly and More Release Data Ahead of ESMO
SpringWorks, Eli Lilly, EMD Serono and Mirati released data ahead of the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2022 Meeting in Paris.
September 8, 2022
4 min read
Alex Keown
Pictured: Financing concept/Getty Images
Business
SpringWorks Scores GSK Partnership Expansion, $225M Raise
SpringWorks announced the expansion of its partnership with GlaxoSmithKline to develop nirogacestat in combination with GSK’s Blenrep for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
September 8, 2022
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: 3’s the Charm for Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine in Kids & More
A roundup of last week’s top clinical trial announcements and news, including updates from Pfizer, BioNTech, Ocugen and more.
May 27, 2022
10 min read
Mark Terry
2
Drug Development
Market Reacts to New Data from Mirati’s Lumakras Competitor and More Trial News
Mirati Therapeutics’ adagrasib is going up against Amgen’s Lumakras in the KRAS race, and according to Friday pre-market trading, the results shared Thursday don’t seem to be enough for investors.
May 27, 2022
4 min read
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Pictured: Regeneron logo on a light brown building
Business
Regeneron Augments I-O Portfolio with Checkmate, Partners with SpringWorks on Multiple Myeloma
Regeneron announced it has acquired Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and that it has entered a clinical trial collaboration with SpringWorks Therapeutics to treat multiple myeloma.
April 19, 2022
3 min read
Hayley Shasteen
BioCapital
Clinical Catch-Up: November 29-December 3
Heading out of November and into December, plenty of companies had clinical trial news to report. Here’s a look.
December 3, 2021
9 min read
Mark Terry
Press Releases
SpringWorks Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights
August 7, 2024
14 min read
Press Releases
SpringWorks Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Martin Mackay to its Board of Directors
July 29, 2024
3 min read
Press Releases
SpringWorks Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 7, 2024
July 23, 2024
1 min read
Pharm Country
SpringWorks Therapeutics Announces Data to be Presented at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting
May 23, 2024
25 min read
Pharm Country
SpringWorks Therapeutics to Participate in the BofA Securities 2024 Health Care Conference
May 8, 2024
1 min read
Business
SpringWorks Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Business Updates
May 2, 2024
13 min read
Pharm Country
SpringWorks Therapeutics Announces Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting
April 24, 2024
18 min read
Business
SpringWorks Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Thursday, May 2, 2024
April 18, 2024
1 min read
Pharm Country
SpringWorks Therapeutics Initiates Rolling Submission of New Drug Application to the FDA for Mirdametinib for the Treatment of Children and Adults with NF1-PN
March 4, 2024
11 min read
Pharm Country
SpringWorks Therapeutics Announces European Medicines Agency Validation for Marketing Authorization Application of Nirogacestat for the Treatment of Adults with Desmoid Tumors
February 29, 2024
12 min read
