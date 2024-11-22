SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Spine BioPharma, Inc. to Present at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

November 22, 2024 
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spine BioPharma, Inc., a development stage company committed to non-opiate, non-surgical therapies for Degenerative Disc Disease (DDD), today announced that Chief Executive Officer Marc Viscogliosi will present at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 5th at 12:30 p.m. E.T. in New York.


About SB-01 For Injection

SB-01 is a 7-amino acid synthetic peptide that binds to and antagonizes TGF-Beta activity. TGF-Beta is a pleiotropic cytokine expressed by almost every tissue and cell type, is stored in abundance in the extracellular matrix, and possesses suppressive and stimulatory signaling pathways. In many diseases, there are high concentrations of TGF-Beta that result in a spectrum of negative downstream effects including inflammation, fibrosis, neoinnervation, hyperexcitability of nerves and cell proliferation. SB-01 modulates TGF-Beta concentration, without eliminating it, mitigating the negative downstream effects.

About Spine BioPharma

Spine BioPharma is committed to developing non-opiate, non-surgical treatments that will reduce pain, restore function, and slow or stop pathological disease progression. Spine BioPharma’s lead candidate, SB-01 For Injection, is a first-in-class treatment of DDD, offering potential clinical benefits of pain relief, restoration of function, and prevention of disease progression. To learn more about Spine BioPharma, visit www.spinebiopharma.com

Contacts

Corporate Inquiries:
Jason Gallagher
Chief Commercial Officer & Chief Operating Officer
Spine Biopharma, Inc.
212-583-9700
jgallagher@spinebiopharma.com

Media Inquiries:
Sasha Damouni Ellis
Damouni Group LLC
sasha@damounigroup.com

New York Events
