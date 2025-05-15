SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

SparX Biopharmaceutical Corp Announces Research Agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America to Advance Novel Antibody-Drug Conjugates

May 15, 2025 
1 min read

CHICAGO, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SparX Biopharmaceutical Corp ("SparX"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering next-generation antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technologies, today announced the signing of a research agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA). This collaboration aims to advance an innovative ADC program: a conceptually novel immune cell target-based ADC.

The research with MTPA will focus on an ADC against a first-in-class immune cell target, with the potential to serve as a universal tumor-targeting strategy across multiple cancer types.

"This collaboration marks significant milestone for SparX, reflecting the strength of our novel target discovery capabilities" said Gui-Dong Zhu, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of SparX Biopharmaceutical Corp. "We are excited to work alongside MTPA to bring transformative ADC therapies to patients worldwide.""

About SparX Biopharmaceutical Corp

SparX Biopharmaceutical Corp is a research-driven, development-stage biopharmaceutical innovator dedicated to advancing nanobody-based therapeutics through scientific excellence and global collaboration. Guided by its mission to deliver next-generation treatments to patients worldwide, SparX integrates cutting-edge AI and machine learning technologies to decode complex biological systems. The company's drug discovery engine is powered by robust pharmacological modeling, advanced in vitro and in vivo studies, and a proprietary antibody optimization platform, SAILING™. SparX's core focus lies in bifunctional and biparatopic ADCs, empowered by its breakthrough Nab2-ADC technology. With in-house cGMP manufacturing capabilities, SparX is rapidly emerging as a fully integrated and self-sustaining biopharmaceutical enterprise.

Contact: Info@sparxbio.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sparx-biopharmaceutical-corp-announces-research-agreement-with-mitsubishi-tanabe-pharma-america-to-advance-novel-antibody-drug-conjugates-302456238.html

SOURCE SparX Biopharmaceutical

Illinois Alliances
