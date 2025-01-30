Sound Blade Medical Closes $16.5 Million Series A Financing to Advance the Development of Innovative Handheld Histotripsy Therapy

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- Sound Blade Medical, Inc., a medical device company developing handheld ultrasound-guided histotripsy technology, announced today the successful closing of an oversubscribed US $16.5 million Series A funding round. Amzak Health and Lumira Ventures co-led the round, with participation from Invest Nova Scotia. Funds will be used to accelerate the development and clinical validation of its pioneering technology designed to bring the benefits of precision ultrasound therapy to a wide range of patient conditions.

“We’re thrilled to have the support of such forward-thinking investors who share our vision for the future of Sound Blade and our technology,” said Jeremy Brown, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of Sound Blade. “This funding enables us to rapidly advance our technology, expand our team and accelerate regulatory approvals to quickly bring our therapy to patients in need.”

Histotripsy is a non-invasive, non-ionizing and non-thermal ablation technology guided by real-time imaging that uses focused ultrasound delivered from outside the body to mechanically destroy targeted tissue. It works by inducing cavitation bubbles in the tissue at the ultrasound beam focus, using short, high-pressure pulses. When the bubbles collapse, only liquified tissue remains. Because of the non-thermal nature of the technology, it may allow better immune and healing responses and avoid dangers associated with heating. In comparison to open surgery, histotripsy offers the possibility of dramatically improved patient outcomes including less blood loss, fewer complications, reduced recovery time, and decreased chance of infection.

Tony Natale, MD, Partner at Amzak Health, stated, “Sound Blade’s handheld histotripsy has truly disruptive potential. We’re combining a highly accomplished founding team with an investor syndicate that has built many successful Medtech companies to unlock the full promise of this platform.”

Gerry Brunk, Managing Director at Lumira Ventures, commented, “We’re excited to continue our long history of backing world-class medical device companies in Canada. With its roots at Dalhousie University and Nova Scotia Health, Sound Blade represents Lumira’s second investment in the exciting field of histotripsy for the non-invasive treatment of important diseases.”

About Sound Blade Medical

Founded in 2023, Sound Blade Medical is at the forefront of developing advanced handheld histotripsy technology with world-leading precision. Its mission is to improve patient outcomes through groundbreaking non-invasive solutions. For more information, visit

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sound-blade-medical-closes-16-5-million-series-a-financing-to-advance-the-development-of-innovative-handheld-histotripsy-therapy-302363648.html

SOURCE Sound Blade Medical/SPRIG Consulting