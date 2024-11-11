SonoThera to Present Preclinical Data on Ultrasound-Mediated Gene Delivery Platform to the Heart at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2024

Presentation will provide late-breaking data on the Company’s novel, non-invasive, nonviral ultrasound-mediated gene therapy platform, being developed to deliver the next generation of safe and effective genetic medicines to the heart.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#SonoThera--SonoThera™, a biotechnology company dedicated to treating the root cause of human diseases through genetic therapy, today announced it will deliver late-breaking data at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions being held November 15 –18, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.





The presentation features SonoThera’s novel, ultrasound-mediated nonviral gene therapy platform, which is being developed to non-invasively deliver nucleic acid payloads of diverse formats and sizes. While the platform is designed to selectively target a wide range of organs within the body, research presented at AHA Scientific Sessions focuses on transcutaneous ultrasound mediated gene delivery (UMGD) to the heart of murine and non-human primates (NHPs), in a safe, redosable, durable, and titratable manner.

“Gene therapy holds promise as a revolutionary approach to treating cardiovascular disease, however, there are still several delivery challenges to solve,” said Kenneth Greenberg, PhD, CEO of SonoThera. “Ultrasound-mediated delivery has emerged as a transformative way to non-invasively deliver gene therapy to the heart with precise targeting and excellent safety, and we look forward to presenting the new data on our platform at the AHA Scientific Sessions.”

Presentation Details:

Late-Breaking Session Title: Nonviral, Ultrasound Mediated Gene Delivery to the Heart of Mice and Macaques

Session: New Insights in Cardiovascular Health and Disease

Session Type: Abstract Poster Session

Date: November 16, 2024

Time: 10:30am – 11:30am CST

Location: Zone 1, Science and Technology Hall, South Building, Level 3

Further presentation details may be found on the AHA website.

About SonoThera

Founded by Drs. Kenneth Greenberg, Michael Davidson, and Steve Feinstein, SonoThera, Inc. is a biotechnology company dedicated to treating the root cause of human disease through genetic therapy. SonoThera is developing a nonviral, ultrasound-mediated gene therapy platform designed to provide patients with the next generation of safe and effective genetic medicines. The platform utilizes sonoporation, a microbubble-mediated biophysical process to non-invasively deliver genetic payloads selectively targeting a wide range of organs within the body. SonoThera is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. Visit www.sonothera.com to learn more.

