SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

SonoThera Presents New Data at ASH 2025 Demonstrating Durable Factor VIII Expression Using Ultrasound Mediated Gene Delivery in Treating Hemophilia A

December 9, 2025 | 
2 min read
  • New data involves nonviral, targeted payload delivery to the liver using ultrasound mediated delivery (UMD), resulting in up to 65% of normal Factor VIII protein expression in non-human primate (NHP) models.
  • Oral presentation highlights RIPPLE, SonoThera’s proprietary, nonviral, non-invasive ultrasound-mediated gene delivery technology.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ASH25--SonoThera™, a biotechnology company dedicated to treating the root cause of human diseases by developing the next generation of genetic medicines, today announced it will present new data at the 67th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, being held December 6-9th in Orlando, Florida.



SonoThera’s oral presentation focuses on the safe delivery of DNA expression vectors to the liver in non-human primate (NHP) models using its proprietary RIPPLEultrasound mediated delivery technology. Study results demonstrated durable protein expression of up to 65% of normal circulating FVIII levels in the blood. RIPPLEis being developed to enable broad, highly targeted biodistribution of diverse payload formats without size restriction, allowing for genetic medicines that can be re-dosed, and which are safe, well-tolerated, and cost-effective.

“These new, positive results only further build upon our promising data previously presented at ASH,” said Kenneth Greenberg, PhD, SonoThera CEO. “We continue to demonstrate UMD’s potential to safely, efficiently deliver an oversized payload to the liver resulting in high levels of functional FVIII expression. Where current approved therapies for Hemophilia A are limited by variable expression, unfavorable durability, and immunogenicity, UMD has, thus far, shown its ability to address these challenges, and we look forward to sharing this data.”

Session Details:

Session: 801. Gene Therapies: Technological Developments in Gene Therapy
Title: Non-viral ultrasound-mediated delivery of an episomal FVIII expression vector enables durable FVIII protein production at therapeutic levels in non-human primates
Abstract Number: 1066 Presentation ID: abs25-13006
Date & Time: Monday, December 8th 5:15-5:30 pm ET
Location: Orange County Convention Center, Sunburst Room (W340)
Presenter: Ivan Krivega, PhD, VP of Gene Therapy, SonoThera

About SonoThera™

SonoThera is a biotechnology company dedicated to treating the root cause of human diseases through developing the next generation of genetic medicines. Our nonviral technology is designed to overcome all prevailing limitations of genetic medicine, enabling a pipeline of products which leverages our novel capabilities. Using ultrasound-mediated delivery (UMD), we are developing a proprietary, non-invasive approach which enables broad, highly targeted biodistribution, delivery of diverse genetic payloads without size restriction, in a redosable manner designed to be safe, well-tolerated and cost-effective.

Founded by Drs. Kenneth Greenberg, Michael Davidson, and Steve Feinstein, SonoThera is headquartered in South San Francisco.

Visit us at www.sonothera.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, BlueSky and X/Twitter.


Contacts

Investor Inquiries:
investors@sonothera.com

Media Inquiries:
SonoThera Corporate Communications
Elizabeth Harness, P: +1 585-435-7379, elizabeth.harness@sonothera.com

Northern California Events Data
SonoThera
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Hand turns dice and changes the expression 'know the rules'. to 'follow the rules'.
Policy
New UK/EU Rules and AI Adoption Define CRO Priorities for 2026
December 3, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Jennifer Smith-Parker
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Cardiovascular disease
Amgen’s Repatha Cuts Risk of First Heart Attack by 36% in Phase III Trial
November 10, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Immunology and inflammation
Novartis Presents New Data From Potential First Targeted Sjögren’s Treatment
October 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Highway in Phoenix, Arizona leading toward downtown at sunset
Cell and Gene Therapy
Meeting on the Mesa Arrives Amid Mixed Signals for Cell and Gene Therapy
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves