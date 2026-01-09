SonoThera Launches $125M Series B at 44th J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference to Advance Multiple Genetic Medicine Programs Toward First-in-Human Studies

SonoThera is entering a clinical execution phase, advancing multiple genetic medicine programs toward first-in-human studies.

Lead clinical programs include Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), and X-linked Alport syndrome (XLAS).

The Company’s proprietary RIPPLE™ ultrasound-mediated delivery technology enables nonviral, highly targeted biodistribution of diverse genetic payloads without size restriction.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ADPKD--SonoThera™, a biotechnology company dedicated to treating the root cause of human diseases by developing the next generation of genetic medicines, today announced it will officially launch a $125M Series B funding round at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference being held in San Francisco, CA January 12-15.

Since 2022, SonoThera has developed and established its proprietary RIPPLE™ technology and optimized it across multiple non-human primate (NHP) target organs. These efforts have generated compelling preclinical data demonstrating the ability of Ultrasound Mediated Delivery (UMD) to enable broad, highly targeted biodistribution of diverse genetic payloads—without size restriction—and in a manner that is redosable, durable, well-tolerated, and supportive of clinical translation and commercial scalability.

Key data and development milestone achievements include:

Demonstration of robust and durable full-length human dystrophin protein expression in NHP skeletal muscle, reaching up to 290% of normal levels;

Restoration of muscle strength to wild-type levels within six weeks in DMD rodent models following treatment with a full-length dystrophin DNA payload;

Efficient delivery of DNA payloads to kidney cell types relevant to ADPKD and XLAS, including tubular epithelial cells and podocytes in NHP models;

Expansion of the platform to enable robust, targeted siRNA-mediated knockdown in muscle, adipose, and kidney across rodent and NHP models.

“As we accelerate our pipeline, we continue to demonstrate UMD’s ability to safely and efficiently deliver oversized genetic payloads—unlocking some of the largest opportunities in genetic medicine,” said Ken Greenberg, PhD, CEO of SonoThera. “Our Series B will advance multiple clinical programs and support a steady cadence of data through 2028.”

SonoThera is targeting early 2027 to begin Phase 1 human clinical trials.

About SonoThera™

SonoThera is a biotechnology company dedicated to treating the root cause of human diseases through developing the next generation of genetic medicines. Our nonviral technology is designed to overcome all prevailing limitations of genetic medicine, enabling a pipeline of products which leverages our novel capabilities. Using ultrasound-mediated delivery (UMD), we are developing a proprietary, non-invasive approach which enables broad, highly targeted biodistribution, delivery of diverse genetic payloads without size restriction, in a redosable manner designed to be safe, well-tolerated and cost-effective.

Founded by Drs. Kenneth Greenberg, Michael Davidson, and Steve Feinstein, SonoThera is headquartered in South San Francisco.

