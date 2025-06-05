Sonoma Biotherapeutics Announces Poster Presentation at the 2025 European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) Congress

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sonoma Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing engineered regulatory T cell (Treg) therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, will be sharing a poster presentation at the 2025 European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) Congress, taking place in Barcelona on June 11-14, 2025.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: “REGULATE-RA: A Phase 1 Study of CAR-Treg Cells Targeting Citrullinated Proteins in Refractory Rheumatoid Arthritis: Interim Report of Patient Characteristics and Safety”

Presenting Author: Sarah K. Baxter, MD, PhD

Sarah K. Baxter, MD, PhD Poster number: POS0034

POS0034 Session: Clinical Poster Tours: Difficult to treat Rheumatoid Arthritis

Clinical Poster Tours: Difficult to treat Rheumatoid Arthritis Date/ Time: June 11, 2025; 16:12-16:18 CEST

June 11, 2025; 16:12-16:18 CEST Location: Poster Tour IV

About Sonoma Biotherapeutics

Sonoma Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing engineered regulatory T cell (Treg) therapies to treat serious autoimmune and inflammatory diseases by restoring balance to the immune system. Founded by pioneers in Treg biology and cell therapy, the company is employing proprietary platform technologies and approaches to develop a new generation of targeted and durable Treg cell therapies. Sonoma Biotherapeutics is based in South San Francisco and Seattle. For more information, visit sonomabio.com and follow on X, formerly Twitter, and LinkedIn.

