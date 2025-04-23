SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Solvias to Speak at Festival of Biologics 2025 on Building Robust CMC Assays for Biologic Therapies

April 23, 2025 | 
2 min read

Discussion to Cover the Importance of Early-Stage CMC Testing in Enhancing Biologic Predictability, Scaling Up, and Accelerating Time to Market

KAISERAUGST, Switzerland, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solvias, a global provider of chemistry, manufacturing, and control (CMC) analytics, today announced that Christopher Hepler, Site Head at Solvias' new Center of Excellence for Biologics and Cell & Gene Therapy in Research Triangle Park (RTP), NC, will be speaking at the Festival of Biologics, taking place April 23-24, 2025 in San Diego, CA. The annual Festival of Biologics conference brings together senior biologics professionals across the value chain to showcase their research, collaborate on challenges, forge new connections and ultimately advance the industry to improve patient health.

The session, titled, "Building Robust CMC Assays with Developability in Mind," will underscore how robust CMC assays not only improve the predictability of biologics' behavior but also streamline scale-up processes, ensuring a smoother transition from clinical development to commercialization.

"Rigorous CMC testing plays a vital role in ensuring the stability, safety, and efficacy of large molecule therapeutics. By integrating early developability assessments and a data-driven approach, we can proactively address potential risks, enhance scalability, and reduce late-stage setback," said Hepler. "I look forward to exploring how these strategies can accelerate the transition from clinical development to market, ultimately delivering innovative treatments to patients faster and more reliably."

Session information:

  • Presentation Session: CMC & Developability
  • Presentation Topic: Building Robust CMC Assays with Developability in Mind
  • Presentation Date/Time: Wednesday, April 23, 3:40 – 4:00 PM
  • Location: Theater 5

Solvias launched the opening of its new Center of Excellence for Biologics and Cell and Gene Therapy in RTP in January of this year. The new facility expanded Solvias' global network to six centers of excellence, established a second hub in the U.S. in a growing biotech hub, and reinforced its commitment to advancing transformative therapies for cancer and rare diseases.

About Solvias  

Solvias is a global provider of chemistry, manufacturing, and control (CMC) analytics to the life sciences industry. Its expert team combines decades of experience with regulatory expertise across small molecules, biologics, and cell and gene therapies. Solvias offers end-to-end solutions from raw material testing to drug product release and API development for small molecules. Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland, Solvias operates six global Centers of Excellence, all adhering to the highest ISO, GMP, GLP, and FDA standards. For more information, visit solvias.com.    

Media contact

Katy McGirr, Director of Global Marketing

Katy.mcgirr@solvias.com

+1 617 513 8287

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solvias-to-speak-at-festival-of-biologics-2025-on-building-robust-cmc-assays-for-biologic-therapies-302434341.html

SOURCE Solvias

Europe Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
European Union flags in front of the blurred European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium
Europe
With Tariffs Looming, EU and US Pharmas Make Demands of European Commission
April 16, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration showing large scissors cutting employees in half
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of Q1 2025
April 10, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Courtesy of Sarepta Therapeutics
Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Committee Recommends EU Trials of Sarepta’s Elevidys Continue, Day After Holds
April 4, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Wooden blocks with arrow and error icon. Delays and disruptions, stop the process, critical error concept
Alzheimer’s disease
EU Rejects Lilly’s Alzheimer’s Drug Kisunla, Following Same Path as Rival Leqembi
March 28, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky