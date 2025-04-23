Solvias to Speak at Festival of Biologics 2025 on Building Robust CMC Assays for Biologic Therapies

Discussion to Cover the Importance of Early-Stage CMC Testing in Enhancing Biologic Predictability, Scaling Up, and Accelerating Time to Market

KAISERAUGST, Switzerland, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solvias, a global provider of chemistry, manufacturing, and control (CMC) analytics, today announced that Christopher Hepler, Site Head at Solvias' new Center of Excellence for Biologics and Cell & Gene Therapy in Research Triangle Park (RTP), NC, will be speaking at the Festival of Biologics, taking place April 23-24, 2025 in San Diego, CA. The annual Festival of Biologics conference brings together senior biologics professionals across the value chain to showcase their research, collaborate on challenges, forge new connections and ultimately advance the industry to improve patient health.

The session, titled, "Building Robust CMC Assays with Developability in Mind," will underscore how robust CMC assays not only improve the predictability of biologics' behavior but also streamline scale-up processes, ensuring a smoother transition from clinical development to commercialization.

"Rigorous CMC testing plays a vital role in ensuring the stability, safety, and efficacy of large molecule therapeutics. By integrating early developability assessments and a data-driven approach, we can proactively address potential risks, enhance scalability, and reduce late-stage setback," said Hepler. "I look forward to exploring how these strategies can accelerate the transition from clinical development to market, ultimately delivering innovative treatments to patients faster and more reliably."

Session information:

Presentation Session: CMC & Developability

Presentation Topic: Building Robust CMC Assays with Developability in Mind

Presentation Date/Time: Wednesday, April 23 , 3:40 – 4:00 PM

, 3:40 – Location: Theater 5

Solvias launched the opening of its new Center of Excellence for Biologics and Cell and Gene Therapy in RTP in January of this year. The new facility expanded Solvias' global network to six centers of excellence, established a second hub in the U.S. in a growing biotech hub, and reinforced its commitment to advancing transformative therapies for cancer and rare diseases.

