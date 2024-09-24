Solventum’s Bioprocessing Filtration Business Introduces 3M™ Harvest RC Centrate Chromatographic Clarifier

Contact: Katie Galvin

kagalvin@solventum.com

New clarification solution offers enhanced product recovery of >95% in centrifuge harvest

ST. PAUL, Minn. — September 24, 2024 — Solventum, formerly 3M Health Care, announced today the launch of the 3M™ Harvest RC Centrate Chromatographic Clarifier, a nonwoven fiber chromatography solution for recombinant protein manufacturing processes that utilize centrifuges as the primary clarification step. The release of the 3M Harvest RC Centrate Chromatographic Clarifier, part of the 3M™ Harvest RC Chromatographic Clarifier platform, streamlines clarification process development, helps de-risk technology transfers and seamlessly integrates into existing infrastructures increasing speed to market. The new chromatographic clarification solution is part of Solventum’s Purification & Filtration business.

Biopharmaceutical clarification processes are increasingly challenged with delivering high fluid quality while contending with the demands from high cell density cultures, larger portfolios of modalities and the need for scalability. As drug developers transition from clinical to commercial production, they often struggle with scaling up processes due to the addition of centrifugation to address the large processing volumes.

The 3M Harvest RC Centrate Chromatographic Clarifier is designed specifically to simplify the centrate clarification process with a high-capacity, synthetic, single-use solution. With an enhanced product recovery of >95% and superior contaminant removal to <500 ppb DNA, the scalable solution removes soluble and insoluble impurities and yields high-quality effluent, improving process economics.

“Solventum’s customers face challenges with flexibility and efficiency every day as they work to drive speed to market and keep pace with increasingly complex processing demands for novel biologic therapies,” said Ben Richter, vice president and global business leader, Processing and Filtration, Solventum. “The 3M Harvest RC Centrate Chromatographic Clarifier extends our 3M Harvest RC Chromatographic Clarifier platform to provide a scalable clarification platform that can be deployed in direct and centrifuge-based clarification processes while compressing clarification process trains, increasing product yield, and improving fluid quality for downstream efficiencies.”

The launch of the 3M Harvest RC Centrate Chromatographic Clarifier follows the 2021 launch of the 3M Harvest RC Chromatographic Clarifier, a portfolio of next-generation fiber chromatography clarification devices utilizing proprietary fibrous chromatography media to deliver a single-stage direct clarification solution for recombinant protein therapeutic manufacturing.

For more information about the 3M Harvest RC Centrate Chromatographic Clarifier and 3M Harvest RC Chromatographic Clarifier platform, visit go.solventum.com/harvestrccentrate.

About Solventum

At Solventum, we enable better, smarter, safer healthcare to improve lives. As a new company with a long legacy of creating breakthrough solutions for our customers' toughest challenges, we pioneer game-changing innovations at the intersection of health, material and data science that change patients' lives for the better — while empowering healthcare professionals to perform at their best. See how at solventum.com.

# # #