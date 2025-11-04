SUBSCRIBE
Solventum to Participate in the 2025 Stifel Healthcare Conference

November 3, 2025 | 
1 min read

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solventum (NYSE: SOLV) announced today its executives will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, beginning at approximately 11:20 a.m. EST in New York, NY.

A live and archived replay of the fireside chat will be available on the company's website at investors.solventum.com.

About Solventum

At Solventum, we enable better, smarter, safer healthcare to improve lives. As a new company with a long legacy of creating breakthrough solutions for our customers' toughest challenges, we pioneer game-changing innovations at the intersection of health, material and data science that change patients' lives for the better — while empowering healthcare professionals to perform at their best. See how at Solventum.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solventum-to-participate-in-the-2025-stifel-healthcare-conference-302602711.html

SOURCE Solventum

