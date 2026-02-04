Solis Mammography Appoints Lisa Ashby as Chief Executive Officer

Proven Healthcare Executive to Lead Company's Continued Growth and Expansion in Women's Diagnostic Health

ADDISON, Texas, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solis Mammography ("Solis"), the nation's largest independent provider of specialized breast health services, today announced the appointment of Lisa Ashby as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. She succeeds Grant Davies, who is retiring after six years in the role.

Ashby brings more than three decades of healthcare leadership experience to Solis, with a strong record of growth, disciplined strategy execution and a consistent focus on improving patient outcomes across leading healthcare organizations. She most recently served as CEO of Carestream Dental, where she led a multi-year transformation to position the business as a digital, patient-first platform and drove significant operational scale and product innovation. She was instrumental in shifting the company's focus toward advanced imaging modalities, AI-driven software, cloud and SaaS solutions and integrated digital workflows for providers and patients. Prior to Carestream, Ashby spent more than 25 years at Cardinal Health in several senior leadership roles, including serving as President of Medical Devices and Diagnostics, where she managed a $3 billion global portfolio encompassing six distinct companies.

Under Ashby's leadership, Solis will continue to prioritize the patient experience and its clinical partnerships, while accelerating its national growth strategy and thoughtfully expanding its service lines and capabilities. Solis was built on the belief that women deserve a higher standard of diagnostic care, and remains committed to improving access to life-saving preventive healthcare services for women.

"Lisa is a proven leader with a sophisticated understanding of how to scale complex healthcare organizations, and we're thrilled to welcome her to Solis," said Davies. "As Solis continues to grow our core mammography business and strategically expand into a leading, comprehensive women's diagnostic health platform, Lisa's experience driving operational excellence and commitment to mission-driven growth will position her well to guide Solis into its exciting next chapter."

"Solis has built an incredible reputation for clinical excellence and patient-centric care, and I'm honored to join the company at this pivotal moment in its growth," said Ashby. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to help Solis expand its preventive and diagnostic healthcare solutions for women, while continuing to elevate how we serve our health system and physician partners. Delivering on this vision will be a team effort, and I'm excited to work closely with the Board and the talented Solis team to build on the company's strong foundation and momentum as a leader in women's health."

Solis Mammography, a premier women's health company and the nation's largest independent provider of specialized breast health services, has been dedicated to the early detection of breast cancer for 40 years. Headquartered in Addison, Texas, Solis Mammography operates more than 160 centers in 24 major markets, including Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, South Texas, South Louisiana, Utah, Denver, Phoenix, Tucson, Greater Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Columbus, St. Louis, Nashville, Knoxville, North Carolina, Virginia, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Gainesville. Its affiliated brand, Washington Radiology, operates centers in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. Solis Mammography, a Great Place to Work Certified company, is pioneering a boutique-style, retail healthcare experience. The company operates both wholly owned centers and multiple successful joint venture partnerships with large hospital systems and prominent medical and academic institutions.

