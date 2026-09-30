SOLIS MAMMOGRAPHY AND HCA HEALTHCARE CHARLESTON PARTNER TO EXPAND BREAST HEALTH SERVICES IN SOUTH CAROLINA

Partnership Marks Solis Mammography's First Location in South Carolina

ADDISON, Texas, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solis Mammography, the nation's largest independent provider of specialized breast health services, and HCA Healthcare Trident Hospital have established a new joint venture to expand breast imaging services throughout the Charleston market. The collaboration encompasses Trident Hospital's existing breast imaging services, which will now operate as Solis Mammography, a department of HCA Healthcare Trident Hospital, with future plans to expand into additional HCA Healthcare facilities across the greater Charleston area to improve access to essential screening and diagnostic mammography services.

"This joint venture with HCA Healthcare marks an exciting new chapter for Solis Mammography, one built on a shared mission to continuously improve women's healthcare," said Lisa Ashby, CEO of Solis Mammography. "Together, we are bringing our proven, patient-first approach to breast imaging to women across the Lowcountry. As we enter South Carolina for the first time, we look forward to growing this partnership across additional HCA Healthcare facilities in the market, all while staying focused on what has always guided us – helping women detect breast cancer early, with more comfort and greater peace of mind."

Solis Mammography has been dedicated to the early detection of breast cancer for 40 years, serving millions of women in more than 170 communities nationwide. The new Charleston location marks the company's entry into South Carolina, its 26th major market, bringing its comprehensive approach to breast health to the Lowcountry.

Patients will continue to have access to the latest in innovation, including 3D mammography integrated with AI software for earliest-stage detection, and SmartCurve, a signature curved paddle designed to match the shape of a woman's breast for a more comfortable mammogram. The center also offers comprehensive breast imaging services, including screening and diagnostic mammography, breast ultrasound, bone density screening, and breast biopsy.

"Partnering with Solis Mammography reflects our deep commitment to the women and families who call the Lowcountry home," said Hugh Tappan, President of HCA Healthcare South Atlantic Division. "We want every woman to feel supported and confident in her breast health journey, with access to exceptional care close to home. Together, we're combining advanced technology with trusted expertise and compassionate care to make that experience as comfortable, convenient and reassuring as possible."

Solis Mammography, a department of HCA Healthcare Trident Hospital, is located at 9313 Medical Plaza Dr., Suite 201, Charleston, SC 29406, and is scheduling new patients. Patients can schedule an appointment by calling 843-303-9917, and walk-in appointments are welcome. To learn more about Solis Mammography at HCA Healthcare Trident Hospital, visit www.SolisMammo.com.

About Solis Mammography



Solis Mammography, a premier women's health company and the nation's largest independent provider of specialized breast health services, has been dedicated to elevating mammography services and maintaining breast health and peace of mind for 40 years. Headquartered in Addison, Texas, Solis Mammography operates more than 170 centers in 26 major markets, including Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, South Texas, South Louisiana, St. Louis, Nashville, Knoxville, Columbus, North Carolina, South Carolina, Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Orlando, Sarasota, Gainesville, Virginia, Washington DC, Greater Philadelphia, Utah, Denver, Phoenix and Tucson. Its affiliated brand, Washington Radiology, operates centers in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. Solis Mammography, a Great Place to Work Certified company, is pioneering a boutique-style, retail healthcare experience. The company operates both wholly owned centers and multiple successful joint venture partnerships with large hospital systems and prominent medical and academic institutions.

About HCA Healthcare in the Lowcountry



As part of HCA Healthcare, one of the nation's leading healthcare providers, HCA Healthcare in the Lowcountry is a unified network that includes HCA Healthcare Trident Hospital, HCA Healthcare Summerville Hospital, HCA Healthcare Colleton Hospital and HCA Healthcare Live Oak Mental Health and Wellness. Serving the Lowcountry for more than 120 years, the network cares for more than 530,000 patients annually and includes four hospitals and 40+ sites of care, including emergency rooms, imaging centers, physician practices and other outpatient locations. Guided by HCA Healthcare's mission to improve more lives in more ways, HCA Healthcare in the Lowcountry is committed to advancing high-quality, compassionate care and supporting community health inside and outside the hospital.

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SOURCE Solis Mammography