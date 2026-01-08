Soley Therapeutics Announces $200 Million Series C Financing to Propel Lead Oncology Programs into the Clinic and Scale Its Cell Stress Sensing Platform

Lead asset for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) on track for IND filing in 2026; second asset for solid tumor(s) entering IND-enabling studies

Novel platform leverages proprietary cell stress sensing technology to discover first-in-class compounds

Surveyor Capital (a Citadel Company) as primary investor with support from new and existing investors to advance Soley’s robust preclinical pipeline

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BiologyFirst--Soley Therapeutics (“Soley”) today announced a $200 million Series C financing to advance its proprietary cell stress sensing platform and pipeline of novel therapeutics into the clinic. Proceeds will support IND-enabling work and clinical trials for two first-in-class internally discovered and developed oncology assets, in addition to advancement of the non-oncology stress-reducing drug candidates for neurodegenerative disorders and metabolic diseases, and continued platform scale-up.

New investors in this round included Surveyor Capital as primary investor, joined by HRTG Partners, RWN Management, and others. Existing Soley investors, including Doug Leone Family Fund, Breyer Capital, and GordonMD Global Investment® LP, and other undisclosed investors also participated.

The Soley platform captures time-resolved responses across thousands of features in human cells, then uses proprietary computer vision and AI to convert those features into compact, structured signatures. It screens hundreds of thousands of compounds per week, generates reproducible data at scale in-house using first-in-class automation and robotics, and trains proprietary AI/ML models, to accelerate hit finding, mechanistic insights, and molecule design.

“We built Soley to measure how living human cells, in health and disease, respond to drug exposure and determine their fate. We then translate this cellular information into a robust portfolio of novel drug candidates across a broad range of disease areas and indications,” said Yerem Yeghiazarians, M.D., Co-founder and CEO of Soley Therapeutics. “We are thrilled by the strong investor support from life sciences and technology focused funds as we advance our lead programs into the clinic and expand our platform to continue building a first-in-class pipeline.”

About Soley Therapeutics

Soley Therapeutics is a science-first, tech-enabled drug discovery and development company using cells as the world’s most powerful sensors to uncover first-in-class medicines. Soley’s platform translates the cellular information of stress biology into mechanistic insight, revealing novel drug candidates that otherwise would be missed. Soley deploys full-stack AI via its collaboration with Oracle, including OCI AI Infrastructure, NVIDIA AI Enterprise and NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs. By combining foundational biology, proprietary imaging, first-in-class automation, and integrated AI tools, Soley has rapidly built a pipeline that spans oncology, neurodegenerative disorders, metabolic diseases, and other areas. Soley is headquartered in South San Francisco. For more info, visit www.soleytherapeutics.com.

