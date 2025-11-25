SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Soleno Therapeutics to Present at the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

November 24, 2025 | 
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno”) (NASDAQ: SLNO), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that Anish Bhatnagar, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 37th Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available in the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.soleno.life.

About Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.
Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The Company’s first commercial product, VYKAT™ XR (diazoxide choline) extended-release tablets, formerly known as DCCR, is a once-daily oral treatment for hyperphagia in adults and children 4 years of age and older with Prader-Willi syndrome. For more information, please visit www.soleno.life.

Corporate Contact:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
212-915-2578


