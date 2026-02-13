SUBSCRIBE
Soin Neuroscience and Lilac Biosciences Launch Collaboration to Study RNA Signatures in Pain and Neuromodulation

February 13, 2026 | 
PROVIDENCE, R.I. and DAYTON, Ohio, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lilac Biosciences, a biotechnology company spun out of the Giuliani RNA Center at Brown University, developing quantitative RNA-based analytical tools, announced a research collaboration with Soin Neuroscience, a developer of neuromodulation technologies for chronic pain.

The collaboration will investigate whether changes in RNA expression can serve as biological correlates of pain states and neuromodulation response. The study addresses a critical gap in pain research, where most evaluations rely on subjective self-reporting rather than molecular measurements.

Work will be conducted with Dr. Amol Soin, founder of Soin Neuroscience and specialist in interventional pain management and spinal cord stimulation.

Defining RNA-Based Correlates of Pain

Advances in neuromodulation have improved device performance, but biological markers of pain and treatment response remain poorly defined. Lilac and Soin Neuroscience will test if quantitative RNA readouts—focused on transcripts linked to inflammation and neural signaling—can provide reproducible biological signatures of therapeutic response.

The initial phase will use preclinical neuromodulation models to assess RNA profiles under defined spinal cord stimulation parameters, waveforms, and time courses. Lilac will perform RNA profiling and data validation using its quantitative RNA workflows.

"Pain is experienced subjectively but driven by molecular events," said Dr. Soin. "Defining reproducible RNA changes linked to neuromodulation could advance how we evaluate pain, guide next-generation neuromodulation design, and use objective endpoints that should provide independent validation of spinal cord stimulation efficacy while limiting bias or subjective endpoint manipulation in future human studies."

Integration with Neuromodulation Development Programs

This collaboration will align with Soin Neuroscience's ongoing large-animal spinal cord stimulation studies, incorporating both current clinically used waveforms and Soin's next-generation systems. Lilac will focus on cross-condition RNA analysis to establish biological reference points that support translational research and future clinical studies.

"This partnership aligns directly with Lilac's mission to translate next-generation RNA-based technology into applied research settings," said a Lilac Biosciences Vice President of Business and Commercial Development. "Collaborating with Dr. Soin enables the application of quantitative RNA technology in neuromodulation research where objective biological context remains limited."

Expansion Toward Translational Pain Research

The partnership may extend to additional pain research programs, including studies of pharmacologic interventions. A joint scientific review on RNA mechanisms in pain biology is planned for later this year.

This work supports Lilac's strategy to apply RNA analytics to translational studies, advancing molecular characterization of pain and neuromodulation biology.

About Lilac Biosciences

Lilac Biosciences is a biotechnology company spun out of the Giuliani RNA Center at Brown University, developing RNA-based analytical tools to enable discovery and translational research.

Lilac focuses on quantitative RNA workflows designed to enable reproducible measurement of RNA biology across a range of research applications, bridging molecular insight with clinically relevant questions while maintaining appropriate scientific and regulatory rigor.

Media Contact: Shreyas Shah shreyas.shah@lilacbiosciences.com

About Soin Neuroscience

Soin Neuroscience develops neuromodulation technologies for chronic pain and neurological disorders. Founded by Dr. Amol Soin, the company combines clinical research and engineering to develop evidence-supported pain management solutions. Soin Neuroscience has recently announced a research collaboration with BioTronik Neuro to study its next generation waveforms in humans.

Media Contact : Dr Amol Soin drsoin@gmail.com

