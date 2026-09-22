Smith+Nephew to showcase leading shoulder technologies for joint repair and reconstruction at ICSES 2026

Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology company, today announces it will highlight a suite of advanced solutions for shoulder repair and reconstruction at the International Congress for Shoulder and Elbow Surgery (ICSES) in Vancouver from September 22-25. Surgeons are invited to visit the Smith+Nephew booth during ICSES to learn more about the following technologies:

TENDON SEAM Rotator Cuff Repair System

Recently acquired by Smith+Nephew, the TENDON SEAM System is a unique rotator cuff repair solution that offers superior load sharing designed to maximize repair strength throughout the healing period.1-4,*,** The construct features multiple tightly spaced 2x10mm anchors connected by a continuous stitch designed to distribute forces across the repaired tendon with a seam of fixation perpendicular to the direction of load. Biomechanical testing demonstrates a 2X increase in repair strength and 10X decrease in gap formation compared with traditional techniques, 1-4,* with encouraging early clinical outcomes.5 View the TENDON SEAM Rotator Cuff Repair System webpage here.

REGENETEN◊ Bioinductive Implant

With more than 250,000 procedures6 completed globally since its introduction in 2014, the REGENETEN Bioinductive Implant has had a transformative impact for rotator cuff repair, demonstrating reduced risk of retear*** and benefits for patient recovery.7-9,± The bioinductive implant, with highly purified, highly porous, highly oriented collagen fibers, supports the body’s natural healing response to facilitate the formation of new tissue.10-14 A study published earlier this year concluded that early recovery time was halved following isolated use of the REGENETEN Implant for partial thickness rotator cuff tears when compared with a traditional suture anchor repair.15,±,‡ Patients also enjoyed a better shoulder-related quality of life at 6 weeks and 3 months.15,±,‡ Learn more about the REGENETEN Bioinductive Implant in partial-thickness tears, including the recent 4-star recommendation from AAOS for bioinductive implants, by visiting the webpage here.

Q-FIX◊ KNOTLESS 2.8 All-Suture Anchor – Launching at ICSES!

The Q-FIX KNOTLESS 2.8 All-Suture Anchor is designed for the shoulder surgeon that wants best-in-class reliability,16,† but in a knotless construct which allows fine-tuned tensioning of soft tissue. The Q-FIX KNOTLESS 2.8 Anchor has the versatility to meet the needs of various surgical procedures, tissue/bone quality, or surgeon preference, in different anatomies and surgical procedures.​ To learn more about the Q-FIX KNOTLESS family of all-suture anchors, please see the product brochure here.

Differentiated shoulder arthroplasty technology for personalized care

CORIOGRAPH◊ Pre-Op Planning and Modeling Services and CORI◊ SHOULDER Handheld Robotics Arthroplasty with the AETOS◊ Shoulder System offer a complete robotic procedure supporting handheld robotic execution of the humerus and glenoid, across both anatomic and reverse procedures.



Skill amplified. The freedom of handheld robotics.

The best technology works naturally with surgical skill. The CORI XT Handheld Robotics Platform seamlessly integrates with current surgical workflows and was designed with a footprint tailored to the unique needs of hospitals and ambulatory surgical suite settings.17 It has a leaner platform configuration which moves easily between rooms.18,¥



For more information about CORIOGRAPH Pre-Op Planning Services and CORI SHOULDER Handheld Robotics Arthroplasty, please visit the webpage here. If you will be attending ICSES, be sure to join our CORI SHOULDER Handheld Robotics Arthroplasty evening event on Sept 22. Click here to register: https://lnkd.in/eM5CJ3QW. Spaces are limited.

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Media Enquiries

Dave Snyder +1 (978) 749-1440

Smith+Nephew david.snyder@smith-nephew.com

*In biomechanical testing in human cadavers

**compared to traditional techniques

***Compared to standard repairs alone in medium or large full-thickness tears. 12 month re-tear rate - 8.3% vs 25.8% Relative risk=0.32 [95% Confidence Interval 0.13-0.83]; p=0.0106.

±Compared to takedown and (suture anchor) repair.

‡Rehabilitation protocols differed between treatment groups: isolated REGENETEN Implant use employed a faster post-op rehab protocol vs traditional repair.

†As compared to the competitive device in cyclic benchtop testing

¥Compared to Mako™ and ROSA®

References

Integrity Orthopaedics Data on File. Testing Report: DN-00664. Park MC, Tibone JE, ElAttrache NS, Ahmad CS, Jun BJ, Lee TQ. Part II: Biomechanical assessment for a footprint-restoring transosseous-equivalent rotator cuff repair technique compared with a double-row repair technique. J Shoulder Elbow Surg. 2007;16(4):469-476. Busfield BT, Glousman RE, McGarry MH, Tibone JE, Lee TQ. A Biomechanical Comparison of 2 Technical Variations of Double-Row Rotator Cuff Fixation The Importance of Medial Row Knots. The American Journal of Sports Medicine. 2008;36(5). Abtahi AM, Granger EK, Tashjian RZ. Factors affecting healing after arthroscopic rotator cuff repair. World J Orthop. 2015 Mar 18;6(2):211-20. Dr Frix JT. Novel Tendon-to-Bone Seam Technique for Rotator Cuff Repair. Presentation at Orthopaedic Summit (OSET); September 19-21st 2025; Las Vegas, NV. Smith+Nephew. Internal Data. Bushnell BD, Bishai SK, Krupp RJ, et al. Treatment of Partial-Thickness Rotator Cuff Tears With a Resorbable Bioinductive Bovine Collagen Implant: 1-Year Results From a Prospective Multicenter Registry. Orthop J Sports Med. 2021;9(8):23259671211027850. Published 2021 Aug 13. doi:10.1177/23259671211027850 Camacho Chacón JA, Roda Rojo V, Martin Martinez A, et al. An isolated bioinductive repair vs sutured repair for full-thickness rotator cuff tears: 2-year results of a double blinded, randomized controlled trial. J Shoulder Elbow Surg. 2024;33(9):1894-1904. doi:10.1016/j.jse.2024.03.043Bokor DJ, et al. Muscles, Ligaments Tendons J 2016;6(1):16-25. Ruiz Ibán MÁ, García Navlet M, Moros Marco S, et al. Augmentation of a Transosseous-Equivalent Repair in Posterosuperior Nonacute Rotator Cuff Tears With a Bioinductive Collagen Implant Decreases the Retear Rate at 1 Year: A Randomized Controlled Trial. Arthroscopy. 2024;40(6):1760-1773. doi:10.1016/j.arthro.2023.12.014 Smith+Nephew 2020 REGENETEN Collagen Implant Physical Characteristics. Internal Report Internal Report. 15009769. Bokor DJ, Sonnabend D, Deady L, et al. Evidence of healing of partial-thickness rotator cuff tears following arthroscopic augmentation with a collagen implant: a 2-year MRI follow-up. Muscles, Ligaments Tendons J 2016;6(1):16-25. Schlegel TF, Abrams JS, Bushnell BD, Brock JL, Ho CP. Radiologic and clinical evaluation of a bioabsorbable collagen implant to treat partial-thickness tears: a prospective multicenter study. J Shoulder Elbow Surg. 2018 27(2):242-251. Van Kampen C, Arnoczky S, Parks P, et al. Tissue-engineered augmentation of a rotator cuff tendon using a reconstituted collagen scaffold: a histological evaluation in sheep. Muscles Ligaments Tendons J. 2013;3(3):229-235. Arnoczky SP, Bishai SK, Schofield B, et al. Histologic Evaluation of Biopsy Specimens Obtained After Rotator Cuff Repair Augmented With a Highly Porous Collagen Implant. Arthroscopy. 2017;33(2):278-283. Wang A, et al. Orthop J Sports Med. 2026;14(3):23259671261418675. Smith+Nephew. Internal Report. 10144423 Rev B Smith+Nephew 2020. Internal report. ER0488 Rev.B Smith+Nephew 2020. Comparison of operating room footprint for robotic-assisted knee arthroplasty systems. Internal Report. EO.REC.PCS015.002.v1.

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business focused on the repair, regeneration and replacement of soft and hard tissue. We exist to restore people’s bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose ‘Life Unlimited’. Our 17,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients’ lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global business units of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound Management.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in around 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $6.2 billion in 2025. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms ‘Group’ and ‘Smith+Nephew’ are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

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