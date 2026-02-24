Smith+Nephew signs distribution agreement with SI-BONE

Trauma and Extremities partnership aligns disciplined approach to portfolio optimization and focuses on delivering long-term value for surgeons and patients





Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology company, today announced it has signed a distribution agreement with SI-BONE, focused on their innovative iFuse TORQ portfolio. This collaboration expands the Smith+Nephew portfolio offerings for percutaneous pelvic fracture fixation procedures and strengthens our position in high-frequency, high-impact trauma procedures.







“We’re incredibly excited to partner with SI-BONE,” said Scott Gunn, Vice President Trauma, Extremities and Shoulder. “This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to innovation, clinical excellence, and improving patient outcomes. By combining SI-BONE’s industry leadership with Smith+Nephew’s established commercial platform, we see a meaningful opportunity to expand access to differentiated solutions, deepen surgeon engagement, and drive sustainable growth.”

The iFuse TORQ portfolio includes iFuse TORQ TNT and iFuse TORQ implants, offering breakthrough solutions with indications for pelvic fracture fixation and fusion of the sacroiliac (SI) joint.123456

iFuse TORQ TNT is designed specifically to address the anatomical and bone density needs of the sacrum and ilium. iFuse TORQ TNT represents the next generation of technology for pelvic fracture fixation and SI joint fusion, providing a unique market advantage:

FDA Breakthrough Device Designation (BDD) 7 : Recognized for its potential to provide more effective treatment of pelvic fractures compared to traditional cannulated screws.



NTAP: Eligible for a Medicare New Technology Add-on Payment, which may provide up to $4,136 in additional reimbursement per procedure for hospitals using iFuse TORQ TNT.



Smith+Nephew will also have access to the broader iFuse TORQ portfolio alongside SI-BONE’s current sales channel, expanding the ability to serve surgeons and patients in this high-need area.









About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business focused on the repair, regeneration and replacement of soft and hard tissue. We exist to restore people’s bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose ‘Life Unlimited’. Our 18,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients’ lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global business units of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound Management.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $5.8 billion in 2024. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms ‘Group’ and ‘Smith+Nephew’ are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.



About SI Bone

SI-BONE (NASDAQ: SIBN) is a global leader in developing procedural solutions to address clinical challenges associated with compromised bone. With expertise in biomechanical design and anatomy specific innovation, SI-BONE has built a technology platform with market-leading applications centered on the spinopelvic anatomy. SI-BONE continues to leverage the deep experience in addressing the challenges of low-density bone in the sacrum to develop unique technologies that are targeting new clinical adjacencies to help improve outcomes for patients with compromised bone. Since 2009, SI-BONE has supported physicians in performing a total of over 140,000 procedures. A unique body of clinical evidence supports the use of SI-BONE's technologies, including four randomized controlled trials and over 180 peer reviewed publications.





