Smith+Nephew introduces expanded enterprise ASC Solutions Strategy to support growth, performance and value-based care

Smith+Nephew (LSE: SN, NYSE: SNN), the global medical technology company, today announced ASC Solutions: an expanded enterprise strategy for ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) that takes a customer-centric approach to helping ASC customers realise their key objectives of cost optimization, quality, and outcome performance.

ASC Solutions helps customers to source best-in-class expertise, differentiated procedural technologies and advanced data and analytics to help ASCs accelerate growth, improve operational performance, and drive patient outcomes within an increasingly complex and value-based care environment.

“ASC Solutions enables our customers to leverage Smith+Nephew’s strategic alliances with key partners that help drive strategic growth," said Bryan Grossman, Senior Vice President, Healthcare Solutions and Channel Management at Smith+Nephew. "By combining the strength of our industry-leading products and services with our partner networks and expertise in clinical, operational, and business performance, we help customers build stronger organizations, expand access to care and succeed in an increasingly complex healthcare environment."

ASC ONE delivery model for scalable growth

As part of its broader ASC Solutions strategy, Smith+Nephew is expanding its ASC ONE delivery model into an integrated platform designed to simplify ASC development, accelerate facility readiness, and support long-term operational success. Developed for physician-led organizations, health systems, and ASC operators, ASC ONE brings together Smith+Nephew network partners to support development planning, facility design and construction, operating company formation, financing, sterile processing, information technology infrastructure, and clinical enablement within a coordinated framework.

Unlike traditional approaches that require customers to manage multiple vendors and disconnected workstreams, ASC ONE provides a streamlined experience through a single point of coordination within the strategic network, helping reduce complexity, improve execution, and accelerate timelines. The Smith+Nephew network of industry-leading partners includes STERIS, Unity Health Centers, Brasfield & Gorrie, Ghafari, and Hopper Healthcare, providing customers with access to expertise at every stage of the ASC lifecycle.

"In today's environment, Smith+Nephew is bringing independent physician practices a real opportunity to continue capitalizing on ancillaries, with the ability for physicians to own 100% of the equity in their center,” said Dr. Jeffrey Racca, MD of New Mexico Orthopaedics. “Between the team they've assembled to bring these projects to market and the strength of their product portfolio behind it, this is something that's truly differentiating in today's environment.”

A unified, enterprise-level experience

To support ASC ONE, Smith+Nephew has adopted a streamlined enterprise operating model that provides ASC customers with a single point of contact and a customer-centric experience, supporting Smith+Nephew’s broader vision of helping healthcare providers meet the growing demand for high-quality, cost-effective outpatient care.

Through enterprise partnerships, innovative technologies and integrated service offerings, Smith+Nephew is committed to helping customers improve access, enhance operational performance, and create sustainable value across the healthcare ecosystem.

To learn more, please visit our website: https://www.smith-nephew.com/en-us/ASC.



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Media Enquiries Gina Kamler Smith+Nephew

+1 901-262-9070

gina.kamler@smith-nephew.com

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business focused on the repair, regeneration and replacement of soft and hard tissue. We exist to restore people’s bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose ‘Life Unlimited’. Our 17,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients’ lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global business units of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound Management.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in around 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $6.2 billion in 2025. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms ‘Group’ and ‘Smith+Nephew’ are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Facebook.

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