SmartVascular™ Test: Revolutionizing Vascular Risk Assessment Nationwide

IRVINE, Calif., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MorningStar Laboratories, LLC (“MSL” or “the Company”), a leading developer of precision diagnostic tests that address unmet clinical needs, proudly announces its SmartVascular Dx™ (SVDx) test (formally known as the PULS Cardiac test), designed to transform the early detection and management of vascular health, empowering healthcare providers to implement proactive strategies that significantly enhance patient outcomes.

Vascular disease continues to be a leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide. The SVDx test leverages state-of-the-art technology to provide comprehensive insights into a patient’s vascular health, allowing for earlier intervention and a more personalized care plan. By identifying at-risk individuals through advanced biomarkers, healthcare professionals can initiate preventative measures before critical health issues arise.

“Today marks a significant advancement in how we approach vascular and inflammatory health,” said Lawrence Dentice, President, Chief Commercial Officer & Director, MorningStar Laboratories. “The SmartVascular Dx test is not just a diagnostic tool; it’s a powerful resource for clinicians aimed at redefining our response to vascular risk. We believe early detection and tailored treatment can save lives.”

Clinical Efficacy

The SmartVascular Dx test combines 7 protein biomarkers with 4 clinical factors, demonstrating a high accuracy rate in identifying potential arterial injury due to inflammation. This innovative approach enhances early detection capabilities, empowering healthcare providers to intervene sooner and improve patient outcomes. As has already been demonstrated in over 200,000 tests.

Recent Developments

In a significant milestone, MorningStar Laboratories (MSL) has secured licensure in New York State, a recognition of its adherence to stringent laboratory standards. This achievement further affirms the quality and reliability of the SmartVascular Dx test, making it a trusted resource for healthcare professionals.

We encourage physicians to contact MorningStar Laboratories to establish new accounts and integrate the SVDx test into their patient care protocols. By adopting this advanced diagnostic tool, healthcare providers can enhance preventive care strategies and better manage vascular health risks for their patients.

For more information about the test and partnership opportunities, please visit us at https://mslinc.com/ or contact us at 866.299.8998.

About MorningStar Laboratories

MorningStar Laboratories (“MSL”) is a specialty diagnostics development platform company that develops, manufactures, and distributes unique medical tests combining science, technology, and proprietary analytics which aim to detect high-risk diseases with significant unmet medical needs. MSL’s laboratory information systems use data from multiple sources, including proteomics, genetics, metabolic, biochemistry, phenotype, and imaging, to address the most challenging clinical problems. Morningstar Laboratories, a subsidiary of Smart Health Diagnostics Company, is a CLIA-Certified and CAP Accredited laboratory offering comprehensive and customized services based on Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) regulations and ISO 15189 standards. To learn more, visit SHDx at smarthealthdx.com, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on our future expectations, plans prospects, and assumptions regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “termed,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this document speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Media Contact

Mary Jane Johnson

Tel: 866.299.8998

Mjjohnson@smarthealthdx.com

Source: MorningStar Laboratories, LLC