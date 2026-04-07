Skye Bioscience Presenting at GLP-1-Based Therapeutics Summit

SAN DIEGO, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skye Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: SKYE) (“Skye”) a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking new therapeutic pathways for obesity and other metabolic health disorders, will present at the GLP-1-Based Therapeutics Summit in Boston, MA, being held April 14-16.

Presentation Details

Title: Maximizing Efficacy, Minimizing Risk by Leveraging Peripheral CB1 Antagonism in Combination with GLP-1 Agonists to Advance the Obesity Treatment Paradigm

Presenter: Punit Dhillon, President & CEO

Date: Thursday, April 16, 2026

Time: 1:30 pm

About Nimacimab

Nimacimab is a potential first-in-class, peripherally-restricted monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CB1 receptor. Unlike previous CB1-targeting drugs, nimacimab is designed to avoid central nervous system penetration, potentially limiting neuropsychiatric side effects seen with small-molecule antagonists. As a non-incretin, non-peptide agent, nimacimab acts independently of the GLP-1 pathway and has demonstrated additive effects in combination with semaglutide in the Phase 2a CBeyond trial. The Company is developing nimacimab as a potential orthogonal add-on therapy for patients with obesity who are experienced on or have plateaued with GLP-1-based treatment, targeting clinically meaningful incremental weight loss, improved body composition, and reduced weight regain without added gastrointestinal or neuropsychiatric burden.

About Skye Bioscience

Skye is focused on unlocking new therapeutic pathways for metabolic health through the development of next-generation molecules that modulate G-protein coupled receptors. Skye's strategy leverages biologic targets with substantial human proof of mechanism for the development of first-in-class therapeutics with clinical and commercial differentiation. Skye is conducting a Phase 2a clinical trial ( ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT06577090 ) in obesity and overweight for nimacimab, a negative allosteric modulating antibody that peripherally inhibits CB1. This study is also assessing the combination of nimacimab and a GLP-1R agonist (Wegovy®). For more information, please visit: www.skyebioscience.com . Connect with us on X and LinkedIn .

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

ir@skyebioscience.com

(858) 410-0266

LifeSci Advisors, Mike Moyer

mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

(617) 308-4306

Media Inquiries

LifeSci Communications, Michael Fitzhugh

mfitzhugh@lifescicomms.com

(415) 269-7757

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to: the potential for higher dosing of nimacimab to achieve increased efficacy; the potential for the combination of nimacimab and semaglutide to deepen weight loss and mitigate weight rebound; the potential for future weight loss beyond 52 weeks; plans to advance nimacimab into the next stage of development to optimize dosing; future clinical development of nimacimab, including the initiation and design of any future clinical trials; the expected timing for reporting topline data from the Phase 2a extension study; the ability of nimacimab to drive weight loss without neuropsychiatric and other adverse events; the potential for nimacimab to be a first-in-class drug; the potential for Skye to develop a leading orthogonal platform to intensify incretin outcomes and help patients achieve more durable metabolic benefit; the commercially competitive nature of nimacimab combined with semaglutide; and the potential for nimacimab to be a long term option in obesity and related metabolic diseases. When used herein, words including “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “designed,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “planning,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. All forward-looking statements are based upon Skye’s current expectations and various assumptions. Skye believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain. Skye may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the initiation and design of any future clinical trials will be impacted by Skye’s capital resources, Skye’s ability to obtain additional sources of capital needed to run an additional Phase 2 clinical trial, program considerations and potentially other factors outside the Skye’s control; the potential for additional weight loss after 52 weeks may not ultimately be observed; there is no guarantee that higher dosing of nimacimab will achieve increased efficacy, and likewise it is possible that higher dosing will produce adversely different safety and tolerability results than those observed to date; Skye’s dependence on third parties in connection with product manufacturing; research and preclinical and clinical testing; Skye’s ability to advance, obtain regulatory approval of and ultimately commercialize nimacimab, competitive products or approaches limiting the commercial value of nimacimab; the timing and results of preclinical and clinical trials; Skye’s ability to fund development activities and achieve development goals; the impact of any global pandemics, inflation, supply chain issues, government shutdowns, high interest rates, adverse regulatory changes; Skye’s ability to protect its intellectual property; risks associated with Skye’s common stock and the other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in Skye’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investors section of Skye’s website. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While Skye may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, it disclaims any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause Skye’s views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Skye’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.