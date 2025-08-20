SkinMedica® Unveils Its Newest Hydration Hero

By the makers of BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA), SkinMedica® introduces a next generation amino acid–based cleanser: HA5® Hydra Collagen Hydrating Foaming Cleanser.

IRVINE, Calif, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), announced today the newest addition to the SkinMedica® HA5® Hydra Collagen portfolio. Featuring the brand's proprietary HA5® Hydra Collagen Complex – a blend of five forms of hyaluronic acid and vegan hydra collagen – the HA5® Hydra Collagen Hydrating Foaming Cleanser delivers instant hydration while providing a thorough cleanse, leaving skin feeling clean, calm, and cloud-soft.

"As leaders in aesthetic medicine, innovation is at the heart of what we do", said Glen Curran, Senior Vice President, U.S. Allergan Aesthetics. "HA5® has long been a benchmark for advanced skin hydration, and the new Hydra Collagen Hydrating Foaming Cleanser builds on that legacy. This marks the latest addition to an extensive portfolio of products from SkinMedica®, SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM®, and DiamondGlow® designed to deliver unparalleled hydration solutions."

Traditional foaming cleansers often contain sulfate and synthetic-based surfactants, which can feel too harsh for dry and sensitive skin. The HA5® Hydra Collagen Hydrating Foaming Cleanser uses skin-drenching ingredients of its proprietary HA5® Hydra Collagen Complex, 100% naturally derived amino acid-based surfactants, and Pea Peptides to gently cleanse skin and promote skin barrier health and skin hydration, revealing dewy, glowing skin. In clinical studies, the cleanser is proven to effectively remove makeup and impurities, plus instantly boost the skin's hydration by 30% when paired with HA5® Hydra Collagen Replenish + Restore Hydrator¹.

"Cleansing is an essential first step in any skincare routine, as it helps maintain skin health and enhance the effectiveness of the products that follow," said Dr. Tiffany J. Libby, board-certified dermatologist. "The HA5® Hydra Collagen Hydrating Foaming Cleanser not only cleanses thoroughly, but it also hydrates and respects the skin barrier. I've personally experienced its benefits and will be recommending it to my patients looking to address dehydrated, dull, sensitive skin or simply maintain healthy-looking, glowing skin."

This new cleanser, paired with the HA5® Hydra Collagen Replenish + Restore Hydrator, creates the Hydration Collection, a powerful duo designed to work together for instant and long-term hydration and support overall epidermal health. SkinMedica® HA5® Hydra Collagen Hydrating Foaming Cleanser MSRP $48 is available for purchase at SkinMedica.com. Follow @SkinMedica on Instagram for more information.

Ask your DiamondGlow® provider about adding the SkinMedica® HA5® Hydra Collagen Hydrating Foaming Cleanser, HA5® Hydra Collagen Replenish + Restore Hydrator, and SkinMedica® HA5® Hydra Collagen Pro-Infusion Serum for DiamondGlow® to your next DiamondGlow® Facial. To find a provider visit DiamondGlow.com.

To learn more and earn points on your favorite aesthetic treatments, including SkinMedica®, join Allē, the number one aesthetics loyalty program, at Alle.com.

About Allergan Aesthetics



At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.allerganaesthetics.com

About AbbVie



AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements



Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

References:

Data on file at SkinMedica ®

